KVS Admit Card for Principal & Vice-Principal Exam 2018 out at kvsangathan.nic.in. Download Now

KVS Admit Card for Principal & Vice-Principal Examination 2018 has been released by Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) on its official website - kvsangathan.nic.in . KVS is scheduled to organize the Written Examination for the KVS Recruitment 2018 for Principal and Vice-Principal posts on Saturday, 3rd November 2018 in two sessions; while for Primary Teacher, TGT (P&HE, AE and WE) and PRT (Music) the examination is scheduled for Saturday, 22nd December 2018 and on Sunday, 23rd December 2018 for PGT, TGT and Librarian, in three sessions on both days.KVS aims to fill 8339 vacancies for the posts of Principal, Vice-Principal, TGT, PGT, PRT and Librarian across the country. Candidates who had successfully registered for the KVS Recruitment 2018 can follow the instructions below and download their Admit Card now:Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://kvsangathan.nic.in/ Step 2 – Click on Click here to download Admit Card for the post of Principal and Vice-PrincipalStep 3 – Click on Admit Card For Principal/Vice PrincipalStep 4 – Download your Admit Card and take a printout for further referenceDirect Link - https://cbseitms.nic.in/admlogintst123.aspx KVS Recruitment 2018 – Examination Schedule:Saturday, 3rd November 201810am to 12:30pm – Vice-Principal2pm to 4:30pm – PrincipalSaturday, 22nd December 20189am to 11:30am – Primary Teacher12:30pm to 3pm - TGT (P&HE, AE and WE)4pm to 6:30pm - PRT (Music)Sunday, 23rd December 20189am to 11:30am - PGT12:30pm to 3pm - TGT4pm to 6:30pm - LibrarianKVS Recruitment 2018 – Vacancy Details:Principal - 76Vice-Principal - 220PGT - 592TGT - 1900Librarian - 50PRT - 5300PRT (Music) - 201