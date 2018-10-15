GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
KVS Admit Card for Principal & Vice-Principal Exam 2018 out at kvsangathan.nic.in. Download Now

KVS aims to fill 8339 vacancies for the posts of Principal, Vice-Principal, TGT, PGT, PRT and Librarian across the country.

Updated:October 15, 2018, 11:23 AM IST
KVS Admit Card for Principal & Vice-Principal Examination 2018 has been released by Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) on its official website - kvsangathan.nic.in. KVS is scheduled to organize the Written Examination for the KVS Recruitment 2018 for Principal and Vice-Principal posts on Saturday, 3rd November 2018 in two sessions; while for Primary Teacher, TGT (P&HE, AE and WE) and PRT (Music) the examination is scheduled for Saturday, 22nd December 2018 and on Sunday, 23rd December 2018 for PGT, TGT and Librarian, in three sessions on both days.

Candidates who had successfully registered for the KVS Recruitment 2018 can follow the instructions below and download their Admit Card now:

How to download KVS Admit Card 2018 for Principal & Vice-Principal?

Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://kvsangathan.nic.in/
Step 2 – Click on Click here to download Admit Card for the post of Principal and Vice-Principal
Step 3 – Click on Admit Card For Principal/Vice Principal
Step 4 – Download your Admit Card and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - https://cbseitms.nic.in/admlogintst123.aspx

KVS Recruitment 2018 – Examination Schedule:
Saturday, 3rd November 2018
10am to 12:30pm – Vice-Principal
2pm to 4:30pm – Principal

Saturday, 22nd December 2018
9am to 11:30am – Primary Teacher
12:30pm to 3pm - TGT (P&HE, AE and WE)
4pm to 6:30pm - PRT (Music)
Sunday, 23rd December 2018
9am to 11:30am - PGT
12:30pm to 3pm - TGT
4pm to 6:30pm - Librarian


KVS Recruitment 2018 – Vacancy Details:
Principal - 76
Vice-Principal - 220
PGT - 592
TGT - 1900
Librarian - 50
PRT - 5300
PRT (Music) - 201
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
