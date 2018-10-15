English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
KVS Admit Card for Principal & Vice-Principal Exam 2018 out at kvsangathan.nic.in. Download Now
KVS aims to fill 8339 vacancies for the posts of Principal, Vice-Principal, TGT, PGT, PRT and Librarian across the country.
Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18.
Loading...
KVS Admit Card for Principal & Vice-Principal Examination 2018 has been released by Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) on its official website - kvsangathan.nic.in. KVS is scheduled to organize the Written Examination for the KVS Recruitment 2018 for Principal and Vice-Principal posts on Saturday, 3rd November 2018 in two sessions; while for Primary Teacher, TGT (P&HE, AE and WE) and PRT (Music) the examination is scheduled for Saturday, 22nd December 2018 and on Sunday, 23rd December 2018 for PGT, TGT and Librarian, in three sessions on both days.
KVS aims to fill 8339 vacancies for the posts of Principal, Vice-Principal, TGT, PGT, PRT and Librarian across the country. Candidates who had successfully registered for the KVS Recruitment 2018 can follow the instructions below and download their Admit Card now:
How to download KVS Admit Card 2018 for Principal & Vice-Principal?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://kvsangathan.nic.in/
Step 2 – Click on Click here to download Admit Card for the post of Principal and Vice-Principal
Step 3 – Click on Admit Card For Principal/Vice Principal
Step 4 – Download your Admit Card and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - https://cbseitms.nic.in/admlogintst123.aspx
KVS Recruitment 2018 – Examination Schedule:
Saturday, 3rd November 2018
10am to 12:30pm – Vice-Principal
2pm to 4:30pm – Principal
Saturday, 22nd December 2018
9am to 11:30am – Primary Teacher
12:30pm to 3pm - TGT (P&HE, AE and WE)
4pm to 6:30pm - PRT (Music)
Sunday, 23rd December 2018
9am to 11:30am - PGT
12:30pm to 3pm - TGT
4pm to 6:30pm - Librarian
KVS Recruitment 2018 – Vacancy Details:
Principal - 76
Vice-Principal - 220
PGT - 592
TGT - 1900
Librarian - 50
PRT - 5300
PRT (Music) - 201
KVS aims to fill 8339 vacancies for the posts of Principal, Vice-Principal, TGT, PGT, PRT and Librarian across the country. Candidates who had successfully registered for the KVS Recruitment 2018 can follow the instructions below and download their Admit Card now:
How to download KVS Admit Card 2018 for Principal & Vice-Principal?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://kvsangathan.nic.in/
Step 2 – Click on Click here to download Admit Card for the post of Principal and Vice-Principal
Step 3 – Click on Admit Card For Principal/Vice Principal
Step 4 – Download your Admit Card and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - https://cbseitms.nic.in/admlogintst123.aspx
KVS Recruitment 2018 – Examination Schedule:
Saturday, 3rd November 2018
10am to 12:30pm – Vice-Principal
2pm to 4:30pm – Principal
Saturday, 22nd December 2018
9am to 11:30am – Primary Teacher
12:30pm to 3pm - TGT (P&HE, AE and WE)
4pm to 6:30pm - PRT (Music)
Sunday, 23rd December 2018
9am to 11:30am - PGT
12:30pm to 3pm - TGT
4pm to 6:30pm - Librarian
KVS Recruitment 2018 – Vacancy Details:
Principal - 76
Vice-Principal - 220
PGT - 592
TGT - 1900
Librarian - 50
PRT - 5300
PRT (Music) - 201
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
BJP Stages Massive Rally to 'Save Sabarimala Temple'
-
Thursday 11 October , 2018
'Statue Of Unity' To Be Ready For Inauguration On October 31
-
Thursday 11 October , 2018
War Against Pollution : Punjab Farmer Gifts Happy Seeders to Stop Stubble Burning
-
Wednesday 10 October , 2018
7 Killed, 35 Injured as Engine, 4 Coaches Derail in UP's Raebareli
-
Thursday 20 September , 2018
Caught Between Death And Democracy: Sarpanches Of Kashmir Live Under A Shadow Of Fear
BJP Stages Massive Rally to 'Save Sabarimala Temple'
Thursday 11 October , 2018 'Statue Of Unity' To Be Ready For Inauguration On October 31
Thursday 11 October , 2018 War Against Pollution : Punjab Farmer Gifts Happy Seeders to Stop Stubble Burning
Wednesday 10 October , 2018 7 Killed, 35 Injured as Engine, 4 Coaches Derail in UP's Raebareli
Thursday 20 September , 2018 Caught Between Death And Democracy: Sarpanches Of Kashmir Live Under A Shadow Of Fear
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's 'Royal Baby' News is Making Indians Search For 'When is Spring?'
- Sindhu, Saina to Lead Indian Challenge in Denmark Open Badminton
- Post Harassment Allegations, Nana Patekar to be Replaced by This Actor in Housefull 4?
- Shweta Bachchan on Her Debut Novel Paradise Towers and the Inspiration Behind It
- Customized Maruti Suzuki Baleno With Premium Red Cabin is Hard to Recognize
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...