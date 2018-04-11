GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
KVS LDE 2018 Recruitment Begins, 5193 Teaching Posts for Kendriya Vidyalaya Teachers

Kendriya Vidyalaya Limited Departmental Examination (LDE) invites applications to fill 5,193 vacancies for the posts of Vice-Principal, Head Master, TGT & PGT Teachers.

Updated:April 11, 2018, 4:32 PM IST
Screengrab taken from the official website http://kvsangathan.nic.in/
Kendriya Vidyalaya Limited Departmental Examination (LDE) - 2018 notification to fill 5,193 vacancies for the posts of Vice-Principal, Head Master, TGT & PGT Teachers has been issued on the official website of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) – kvsangathan.nic.in.

Teachers already working with the KVS are eligible to apply for the Limited Departmental Exam and can apply for the relevant post by submitting their applications with the concerned Principal/Director, ZIETs, on or before 25th April 2018.

Eligibility Criteria:
The eligibility criteria, experience, tenure and dates of eligibility differ for different positions mentioned above. Interested candidates must read through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility at the following url:
http://www.kvsangathan.nic.in/GeneralDocuments/ANN(1)-10-04-2018.PDF

How to apply for KVS LDE 2018 Recruitment?
Eligible candidates need to submit their applications with the Principal/Director ZIETs. The Principal/Director ZIETs (reporting officer) will then give clearance as per their own record for respective applicants. The Deputy Commissioner of the region will then further verify the Vigilance Clearance of applicants.

Admit cards will be issued only for those candidates whose candidature is not detained by Principal/Director, ZIET, or the concerned Deputy Commissioner. As per the official notification, ‘Mere submission of online application will not confer any right to appear in the written examination.’

| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
