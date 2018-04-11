English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
KVS LDE 2018 Recruitment Begins, 5193 Teaching Posts for Kendriya Vidyalaya Teachers
Kendriya Vidyalaya Limited Departmental Examination (LDE) invites applications to fill 5,193 vacancies for the posts of Vice-Principal, Head Master, TGT & PGT Teachers.
Screengrab taken from the official website http://kvsangathan.nic.in/
Kendriya Vidyalaya Limited Departmental Examination (LDE) - 2018 notification to fill 5,193 vacancies for the posts of Vice-Principal, Head Master, TGT & PGT Teachers has been issued on the official website of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) – kvsangathan.nic.in.
Teachers already working with the KVS are eligible to apply for the Limited Departmental Exam and can apply for the relevant post by submitting their applications with the concerned Principal/Director, ZIETs, on or before 25th April 2018.
Eligibility Criteria:
The eligibility criteria, experience, tenure and dates of eligibility differ for different positions mentioned above. Interested candidates must read through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility at the following url:
http://www.kvsangathan.nic.in/GeneralDocuments/ANN(1)-10-04-2018.PDF
How to apply for KVS LDE 2018 Recruitment?
Eligible candidates need to submit their applications with the Principal/Director ZIETs. The Principal/Director ZIETs (reporting officer) will then give clearance as per their own record for respective applicants. The Deputy Commissioner of the region will then further verify the Vigilance Clearance of applicants.
Admit cards will be issued only for those candidates whose candidature is not detained by Principal/Director, ZIET, or the concerned Deputy Commissioner. As per the official notification, ‘Mere submission of online application will not confer any right to appear in the written examination.’
Also Watch
Teachers already working with the KVS are eligible to apply for the Limited Departmental Exam and can apply for the relevant post by submitting their applications with the concerned Principal/Director, ZIETs, on or before 25th April 2018.
Eligibility Criteria:
The eligibility criteria, experience, tenure and dates of eligibility differ for different positions mentioned above. Interested candidates must read through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility at the following url:
http://www.kvsangathan.nic.in/GeneralDocuments/ANN(1)-10-04-2018.PDF
How to apply for KVS LDE 2018 Recruitment?
Eligible candidates need to submit their applications with the Principal/Director ZIETs. The Principal/Director ZIETs (reporting officer) will then give clearance as per their own record for respective applicants. The Deputy Commissioner of the region will then further verify the Vigilance Clearance of applicants.
Admit cards will be issued only for those candidates whose candidature is not detained by Principal/Director, ZIET, or the concerned Deputy Commissioner. As per the official notification, ‘Mere submission of online application will not confer any right to appear in the written examination.’
Also Watch
| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
-
Golden Start For India: Mirabai Chanu's Reaction After Winning First Gold
-
Tuesday 10 April , 2018
Pradeep Narwal: From ABVP Loyalist to Pro Bhim Army Activist | Unusual People Common Problems
-
Friday 06 April , 2018
Blackmail Review: Is This Black Comedy Worth The Hype?
-
Friday 06 April , 2018
Top Five Cars at New York Auto Show 2018
-
Wednesday 04 April , 2018
YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
Golden Start For India: Mirabai Chanu's Reaction After Winning First Gold
Tuesday 10 April , 2018 Pradeep Narwal: From ABVP Loyalist to Pro Bhim Army Activist | Unusual People Common Problems
Friday 06 April , 2018 Blackmail Review: Is This Black Comedy Worth The Hype?
Friday 06 April , 2018 Top Five Cars at New York Auto Show 2018
Wednesday 04 April , 2018 YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
Video Wall
CWG 2018 Medal Tally
|Rank
|Country
|Total
|3
|India
|12
|4
|8
|24
|1
|Australia
|55
|42
|43
|140
|2
|England
|25
|30
|21
|76
|4
|New Zealand
|9
|10
|8
|27
|5
|South Africa
|9
|6
|8
|23
|6
|Canada
|8
|21
|17
|46
|7
|Scotland
|7
|10
|14
|31
|8
|Wales
|7
|8
|7
|22
|9
|Nigeria
|4
|4
|0
|8
|10
|Cyprus
|4
|0
|2
|6
|11
|Jamaica
|3
|4
|3
|10
|12
|Malaysia
|2
|2
|4
|8
|13
|Samoa
|2
|2
|0
|4
|14
|Uganda
|2
|0
|1
|3
|15
|Papua New Guinea
|1
|2
|0
|3
|16
|Singapore
|1
|1
|1
|3
|17
|Botswana
|1
|1
|0
|2
|17
|Trinidad And Tobago
|1
|1
|0
|2
|19
|Fiji
|1
|0
|1
|2
|19
|Northern Ireland
|1
|0
|1
|2
|21
|Bermuda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|21
|Grenada
|1
|0
|0
|1
|23
|Kenya
|0
|3
|3
|6
|24
|Bangladesh
|0
|2
|0
|2
|25
|Sri Lanka
|0
|1
|3
|4
|26
|Bahamas
|0
|1
|0
|1
|26
|Isle of Man
|0
|1
|0
|1
|26
|Mauritius
|0
|1
|0
|1
|26
|Nauru
|0
|1
|0
|1
|30
|Pakistan
|0
|0
|2
|2
|31
|Cameroon
|0
|0
|1
|1
|31
|Cook Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|31
|Dominica
|0
|0
|1
|1
|31
|Malta
|0
|0
|1
|1
|31
|Norfolk Island
|0
|0
|1
|1
|31
|Solomon Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|31
|Vanuatu
|0
|0
|1
|1
|38
|Anguilla
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Antigua And Barbuda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Barbados
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Belize
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|British Virgin Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Brunei
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Cayman Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Falkland Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Ghana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Gibraltar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Guernsey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Guyana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Jersey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Kiribati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Lesotho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Malawi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Montserrat
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Mozambique
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Namibia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Niue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Rwanda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Saint Helena
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Saint Lucia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Saint Vincent And The Grenadines
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Seychelles
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Sierra Leone
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Swaziland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Tanzania
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|The Gambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Tonga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Turks And Caicos Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Tuvalu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Zambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
Recommended For You
- Avengers: Infinity War - Where are the MCU Superheroes Before the Cosmic Battle
- Kareena Kapoor Khan Looks Gorgeous in a Masaba Gupta Saree; See Pics
- Toyota Yaris Features Leaked Ahead of Launch in India, Will Get 7 Airbags and CVT from Base Variant
- SOTY 2: Meet Ananya Pandey and Tara Sutaria, Tiger Shroff's Leading Ladies in Karan Johar's Sequel
- IPL 2018, Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Daredevils Live Streaming, When and Where to Watch, TV Timings IST