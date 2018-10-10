English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
KVS PGT, TGT Recruitment 2018 Exam Schedule Out, PRT/TGT on 22nd Dec & PGT/TGT/Librarian on 23rd Dec 2018
KVS PGT, TGT Recruitment 2018 Exam Schedule has been released by Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) on its official website - kvsangathan.nic.in.
KVS PGT, TGT Recruitment 2018 Exam Schedule has been released by Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) on its official website - kvsangathan.nic.in, as per which, KVS will organize the Written Examination for the KVS Recruitment 2018 for Primary Teacher, TGT (P&HE, AE and WE) and PRT (Music) on Saturday, 22nd December 2018 while the written examination for PGT, TGT and Librarian recruitment is scheduled for Sunday, 23rd December 2018 in three sessions on both days. Earlier last week, KVS had released the examination schedule for Principal and Vice-Principal written examination, which is scheduled to be held on Saturday, 3rd November 2018 in two sessions.
KVS aims to fill a total of 8339 vacancies for the posts of Principal, Vice-Principal, TGT, PGT, PRT and Librarian for which it had invited applications in the month of September 2018. Candidates who had successfully submitted their online applications can check the KVS Recruitment 2018 Examination Schedule below and prepare for the exams accordingly:
Saturday, 3rd November 2018
10am to 12:30pm – Vice-Principal
2pm to 4:30pm – Principal
Saturday, 22nd December 2018
9am to 11:30am – Primary Teacher
12:30pm to 3pm - TGT (P&HE, AE and WE)
4pm to 6:30pm - PRT (Music)
Sunday, 23rd December 2018
9am to 11:30am - PGT
12:30pm to 3pm - TGT
4pm to 6:30pm - Librarian
Direct Links:
http://kvsangathan.nic.in/GeneralDocuments/ANN(2)-04-10-2018.PDF
http://kvsangathan.nic.in/GeneralDocuments/ANN(4)-08-10-2018.PDF
Principal - 76
Vice-Principal - 220
PGT - 592
TGT - 1900
Librarian - 50
PRT - 5300
PRT (Music) - 201
Total Posts - 8339
