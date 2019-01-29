LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
1-min read

KVS, PRT, TGT Results 2018-19 @ kvsangathan.nic.in; Click Here for Details

News18.com

Updated:January 29, 2019, 11:55 AM IST
(Image: News18.com)
KVS PRT, TGT Results 2018-19: The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) on Monday January 28 2019, released the results of PRT, TGT examinations. Results are available online on the official website to candidates.

On the basis of Cut-off marks, the KVS has also released the interview list. The schedule of the interview is available on the official website.

KVS PGT, TGT results 2019: How to check

1: Visit the official website

2: Select, list of shortlisted candidates for interview

3: Candidate name with roll number will appear on the screen

4: Download the file, and take a print out for further reference.


About KVS

Registered as a society under the Societies Registration Act (XXI of 1860), the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan carries out the responsibility of providing, establishing, endowing, maintaining, controlling and managing the central schools (Kendriya Vidyalayas) located all across India and abroad.​

| Edited by: Aditya Sharma
