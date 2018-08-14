GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
Independence Day India | News18.com
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
2-min read

KVS Recruitment 2018: 8339 Posts, Apply from 24th August 2018

The application process for this major direct recruitment drive by the KVS for above mentioned posts is scheduled to begin from 24th August 2018 and interested and eligible candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 13th September 2018.

Contributor Content

Updated:August 14, 2018, 4:46 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
KVS Recruitment 2018: 8339 Posts, Apply from 24th August 2018
Screengrab taken from the official website http://kvsangathan.nic.in/
Loading...
KVS Recruitment 2018 Notification to fill 8339 vacancies for the posts of Principal, TGT, PGT, PRT, Librarian and Vice-Principal has been released on the official website of the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan, an autonomous organization under the Ministry of Human Resource Development, Government of India, New Delhi - kvsangathan.nic.in. The application process for this major direct recruitment drive by the KVS for above mentioned posts is scheduled to begin from 24th August 2018 and interested and eligible candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 13th September 2018.

UPSRLM Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 8339
Principal - 76
Vice-Principal - 220
PGT - 592
TGT - 1900
Librarian - 50
PRT - 5300
PRT (music) - 201

Official Advertisement:
http://kvsangathan.nic.in/GeneralDocuments/ANN(E)-14-08-2018.PDF

Age Limit:

Principal – Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 35 to 50 years as on 30th September 2018.
Vice-Principal - Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 35 to 45 years as on 30th September 2018.
PGT – The age of the applicants should not be more than 40 years as on 30th September 2018.
TGT - The age of the applicants should not be more than 35 years as on 30th September 2018.
Librarian - The age of the applicants should not be more than 35 years as on 30th September 2018.
PRT - The age of the applicants should not be more than 30 years as on 30th September 2018.
PRT (music) - The age of the applicants should not be more than 30 years as on 30th September 2018.
Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.

Pay Scale:
Principal - The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.78,800 – Rs.2,09,200.

Vice-Principal - The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.56, 100 – Rs.1,77,500.
PGT - The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.47,600 – Rs.1,51,100.
TGT - The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.44,900 – Rs.1,42,400.
Librarian - The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.44,900 – Rs.1,42,400
PRT - The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.35,400 – Rs.1,12,400
PRT (music) - The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.35,400 – Rs.1,12,400

Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a recruitment test through Offline mode.

Important Dates:
Start date of submission of online application – 24th August 2018
Last date of submission of online application – 13th September 2018

Also Watch

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Watch: Rupee Touches Record Low of 70 Per Dollar After Turkish Lira Shock

Watch: Rupee Touches Record Low of 70 Per Dollar After Turkish Lira Shock

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...