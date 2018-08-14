KVS Recruitment 2018: 8339 Posts, Apply from 24th August 2018

KVS Recruitment 2018 Notification to fill 8339 vacancies for the posts of Principal, TGT, PGT, PRT, Librarian and Vice-Principal has been released on the official website of the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan, an autonomous organization under the Ministry of Human Resource Development, Government of India, New Delhi - kvsangathan.nic.in. The application process for this major direct recruitment drive by the KVS for above mentioned posts is scheduled to begin from 24th August 2018 and interested and eligible candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 13th September 2018.Total Posts: 8339Principal - 76Vice-Principal - 220PGT - 592TGT - 1900Librarian - 50PRT - 5300PRT (music) - 201Principal – Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 35 to 50 years as on 30th September 2018.Vice-Principal - Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 35 to 45 years as on 30th September 2018.PGT – The age of the applicants should not be more than 40 years as on 30th September 2018.TGT - The age of the applicants should not be more than 35 years as on 30th September 2018.Librarian - The age of the applicants should not be more than 35 years as on 30th September 2018.PRT - The age of the applicants should not be more than 30 years as on 30th September 2018.PRT (music) - The age of the applicants should not be more than 30 years as on 30th September 2018.Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.Principal - The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.78,800 – Rs.2,09,200.Vice-Principal - The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.56, 100 – Rs.1,77,500.PGT - The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.47,600 – Rs.1,51,100.TGT - The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.44,900 – Rs.1,42,400.Librarian - The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.44,900 – Rs.1,42,400PRT - The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.35,400 – Rs.1,12,400PRT (music) - The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.35,400 – Rs.1,12,400The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a recruitment test through Offline mode.Start date of submission of online application – 24th August 2018Last date of submission of online application – 13th September 2018