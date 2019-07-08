KVS Recruitment 2019: Teaching, Non-Teaching Post Exams Result to be Released Today at kvsangathan.nic.in

The KV Teacher Recruitment Result for teaching and non-teaching posts will be released by the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sanghatan on July 8 at 11 am. The KV Teacher Recruitment 2019 will be released by the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sanghatan on its official website.

The Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD), Government of India, as conveyed the message regarding the Kendriya Vidyalayas Teacher Recruitment Result via tweet. The Ministry of Human Resource Development, Government of India, tweeted that the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sanghatan will release the results for 7,622 vacancies in next one week.

In another tweet, the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD), Government of India, gave clarification on the KV Teacher Recruitment Result 2019 date.

The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) had issued a notification regarding the recruitment of Principal, Vice Principal, Trained Graduate Teachers, Librarian, Post Graduate Teachers and Primary Teacher posts.