KVS Recruitment 2019: TGT, PGT, Librarian Exam Result Declared at kvsangathan.nic.in. Check Merit Lists

The results of Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT), Postgraduate Teacher (PGT) and Librarian can now be accessed online at the official website of KVS at kvsangathan.nic.in

Updated:March 12, 2019, 9:36 AM IST
KVS Recruitment 2019: TGT, PGT, Librarian Exam Result Declared at kvsangathan.nic.in. Check Merit Lists
KVS Recruitment 2019 | The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has released the final merit list of the recruitment exam held for TGT, PGT and librarian posts. The results of Trained Graduate Teacher, Postgraduate Teacher and Librarian can now be accessed online at the official website of KVS at kvsangathan.nic.in. The KVS had conducted the TGT, PGT, librarian recruitment exams on December 22 and 23, 2018.

The KVS answer keys were released back in January 11, 2019. Now, the candidates who have cleared the written examination and interview for Trained Graduate Teacher, Postgraduate Teacher and Librarian posts will have their names in the merit list.

How to check KVS PGT, TGT, Librarian Recruitment Result 2019

Step 1. Visit the KVS official website at kvsangathan.nic.in

Step 2. On the right hand side of the homepage, find the link that reads- List of selected candidates for the post of PRT Music, TGT, PGT, Librarian.

Step 3. For every merit list there will be different links

Step 4. Click on the relevant link.

Step 5. A PDF file will open. Find your roll number in the merit list.

The direct links to the Merit List are enlisted below:

List of selected candidates for the post of PGTs in KVS-2018 against the advertisement no.-14
List of selected candidates for the post of TGT (Misc.) in KVS-2018 against the advertisement no.-14
List of selected candidates for the post of Librarian in KVS-2018 against the advertisement no.-14
List of selected candidates for the post of PRT (Music) in KVS-2018 against the advertisement no.-14
