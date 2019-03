KVS Recruitment 2019: TGT, PGT, Librarian Exam Result Declared at kvsangathan.nic.in. Check Merit Lists

The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has released the final merit list of the recruitment exam held for TGT, PGT and librarian posts. The results of Trained Graduate Teacher, Postgraduate Teacher and Librarian can now be accessed online at the official website of KVS at kvsangathan.nic.in . The KVS had conducted the TGT, PGT, librarian recruitment exams on December 22 and 23, 2018.The KVS answer keys were released back in January 11, 2019. Now, the candidates who have cleared the written examination and interview for Trained Graduate Teacher, Postgraduate Teacher and Librarian posts will have their names in the merit list.Step 1. Visit the KVS official website at kvsangathan.nic.in Step 2. On the right hand side of the homepage, find the link that reads- List of selected candidates for the post of PRT Music, TGT, PGT, Librarian.Step 3. For every merit list there will be different linksStep 4. Click on the relevant link.Step 5. A PDF file will open. Find your roll number in the merit list.