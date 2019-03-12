English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
KVS Recruitment 2019: TGT, PGT, Librarian Exam Result Declared at kvsangathan.nic.in. Check Merit Lists
The results of Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT), Postgraduate Teacher (PGT) and Librarian can now be accessed online at the official website of KVS at kvsangathan.nic.in
(Image: News18.com)
Loading...
KVS Recruitment 2019 | The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has released the final merit list of the recruitment exam held for TGT, PGT and librarian posts. The results of Trained Graduate Teacher, Postgraduate Teacher and Librarian can now be accessed online at the official website of KVS at kvsangathan.nic.in. The KVS had conducted the TGT, PGT, librarian recruitment exams on December 22 and 23, 2018.
The KVS answer keys were released back in January 11, 2019. Now, the candidates who have cleared the written examination and interview for Trained Graduate Teacher, Postgraduate Teacher and Librarian posts will have their names in the merit list.
How to check KVS PGT, TGT, Librarian Recruitment Result 2019
Step 1. Visit the KVS official website at kvsangathan.nic.in
Step 2. On the right hand side of the homepage, find the link that reads- List of selected candidates for the post of PRT Music, TGT, PGT, Librarian.
Step 3. For every merit list there will be different links
Step 4. Click on the relevant link.
Step 5. A PDF file will open. Find your roll number in the merit list.
The direct links to the Merit List are enlisted below:
List of selected candidates for the post of PGTs in KVS-2018 against the advertisement no.-14
List of selected candidates for the post of TGT (Misc.) in KVS-2018 against the advertisement no.-14
List of selected candidates for the post of Librarian in KVS-2018 against the advertisement no.-14
List of selected candidates for the post of PRT (Music) in KVS-2018 against the advertisement no.-14
The KVS answer keys were released back in January 11, 2019. Now, the candidates who have cleared the written examination and interview for Trained Graduate Teacher, Postgraduate Teacher and Librarian posts will have their names in the merit list.
How to check KVS PGT, TGT, Librarian Recruitment Result 2019
Step 1. Visit the KVS official website at kvsangathan.nic.in
Step 2. On the right hand side of the homepage, find the link that reads- List of selected candidates for the post of PRT Music, TGT, PGT, Librarian.
Step 3. For every merit list there will be different links
Step 4. Click on the relevant link.
Step 5. A PDF file will open. Find your roll number in the merit list.
The direct links to the Merit List are enlisted below:
List of selected candidates for the post of PGTs in KVS-2018 against the advertisement no.-14
List of selected candidates for the post of TGT (Misc.) in KVS-2018 against the advertisement no.-14
List of selected candidates for the post of Librarian in KVS-2018 against the advertisement no.-14
List of selected candidates for the post of PRT (Music) in KVS-2018 against the advertisement no.-14
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
War Of Words: Rahul Gandhi Asks PM To Tell Nation Who Released Masood Azhar From Jail
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Watch: Nirav Modi’s Bungalow Demolished Using Dynamite Sticks, ED To Take Jacuzzi And Chandelier
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Women's Day: Zoya, Alankrita And Nitya Say "Be Unapologetically Yourself"
-
Friday 21 December , 2018
Bikes, Technology And World Tours, In Conversation With Female Biker Dr. Maral Yazarloo
-
Sunday 03 March , 2019
For Women At Kumbh, Faith Triumphs Fear of Unwanted Gazes
War Of Words: Rahul Gandhi Asks PM To Tell Nation Who Released Masood Azhar From Jail
Friday 08 March , 2019 Watch: Nirav Modi’s Bungalow Demolished Using Dynamite Sticks, ED To Take Jacuzzi And Chandelier
Friday 08 March , 2019 Women's Day: Zoya, Alankrita And Nitya Say "Be Unapologetically Yourself"
Friday 21 December , 2018 Bikes, Technology And World Tours, In Conversation With Female Biker Dr. Maral Yazarloo
Sunday 03 March , 2019 For Women At Kumbh, Faith Triumphs Fear of Unwanted Gazes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Five Years On, Malaysian Airlines MH370 Still Remains a Mystery - Here's What We Know So Far
- Parineeti Chopra on 'Kesari': People Might Say My Role is Too Small But It Doesn't Bother Me
- Not Everyone Can be Like Kareena Kapoor: Sameera Reddy Slams Trolls Targeting Post-Baby Bodies
- Netherlands Will Pay You Tax-Free Rs 16 Per Km For Riding Cycle to Office
- Taylor Prays in Quiet Apology After Passing Crowe's Century Mark
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results