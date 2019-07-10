Take the pledge to vote

KVS Recruitment Result 2019: Provisional List for Various Posts Released at kvsangathan.nic.in

The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan had published the KVS 2018-2019 provisional list at its official website kvsangathan.nic.in.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 10, 2019, 1:04 PM IST
KVS Recruitment Result 2019: Provisional List for Various Posts Released at kvsangathan.nic.in
Image for representation.
KVS Recruitment Result |The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan released provisional list for recruitment of Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) and Primary Teacher (PRT) posts for several subjects on July 8. The Sangathan had published the KVS 2018-2019 provisional list at its official website kvsangathan.nic.in. The provisional list contains the names of shortlisted candidates who took and qualified the teaching entrance examination for any of these subjects- TGT S.ST, TGT Sanskrit, TGT Science, TGT Maths, TGT English, TGT Hindi.

The KVE teaching entrance examination was held on August 14, 2018. According to official circular, 3,000 candidates got provisionally shortlisted for KVS Primary Teacher post. A total of 707 candidates have qualified for PGT SST, while 413 candidates have qualified for PGT Science. For Hindi, English, Sanskrit and Maths, a total of 667, 668, 460 and 558 candidates have qualified.

The Sangathan has published subject-wise provisional list of KVS recruitment.

Click on the below URLs to download KVS 2018-2019 provisional list-

KVS TGT Social Studies Provisional List 2018-2019

KVS TGT Sanskrit Provisional List 2018-2019

KVS TGT Science Provisional List 2018-2019

KVS TGT Maths Provisional List 2018-2019

KVS TGT English Provisional List 2018-2019

KVS TGT Hindi Provisional List 2018-2019

KVS Primary Teacher Provisional List 2018-2019

Steps to Download KVS Provisional List

Step 1- Visit the official website of Kendra Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS): kvsangathan.nic.in

Step 2-On left side of the homepage, there is scroll reading ‘KVS Provisional List 2018-2019’

Step 3- Click on it and on new window you will get subject-wise listing of KVS Provisional List

Step 4- Click on your subject and the KVS 2018-2019 Provisional List can be viewed

Step 5- Download your KVS TGT Provisional List, KVS Primary Teacher Provisional List

