KXIP Opt To Bowl After Winning Toss Against Mumbai Indians

Abu Dhabi: Kings XI Punjab won the toss and opted to field in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Mumbai Indians here on Thursday. Kings XI Punjab included Krishnappa Gowtham in place of Murugan Ashwin, while Mumbai Indians remained unchanged.

Teams: Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (capt), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul (w/c), Mayank Agarwal, Glenn Maxwell, Nicholas Pooran, Karun Nair, James Neesham, Sarfaraz Khan, Krishnappa Gowtham, Mohammed Shami, Sheldon Cottrell, Ravi Bishnoi.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor