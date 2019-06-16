English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kyrgyz President Gifts Traditional Hat, Coat to PM Modi
PM Modi held talks with the Kyrgyz President on Friday following the end of the SCO Summit where the two countries decided to raise their relationship to the level of 'strategic partnership'.
Kyrgyzstan President Sooronbay Jeenbekov and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Image: Twitter)
Loading...
Bishkek: Kyrgyzstan President Sooronbay Jeenbekov has gifted a traditional hat and coat of his country to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The Prime Minister's Office shared pictures of Modi wearing white colour attire. Jeenbekov also presented Modi a "Samovar".
Modi held talks with the Kyrgyz President on Friday following the end of the SCO Summit where the two countries decided to raise their relationship to the level of "strategic partnership".
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
"Save the Saviours" : What Protesting Doctors Demand
-
Thursday 13 June , 2019
Is this Viral Video of Foreigners Dancing to 'Lollypop Lagelu', Actually From London?
-
Tuesday 11 June , 2019
Everest Traffic Jam: Delhi Mountaineer Recalls Horror of Getting Stranded in Death Zone
-
Tuesday 11 June , 2019
Exclusive: First Pictures of AN-32 Plane Found in Arunachal
-
Tuesday 11 June , 2019
Water Scarcity in India: Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Maharashtra Affected
"Save the Saviours" : What Protesting Doctors Demand
Thursday 13 June , 2019 Is this Viral Video of Foreigners Dancing to 'Lollypop Lagelu', Actually From London?
Tuesday 11 June , 2019 Everest Traffic Jam: Delhi Mountaineer Recalls Horror of Getting Stranded in Death Zone
Tuesday 11 June , 2019 Exclusive: First Pictures of AN-32 Plane Found in Arunachal
Tuesday 11 June , 2019 Water Scarcity in India: Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Maharashtra Affected
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Modified Bajaj Avenger Looks Like a 1247cc Harley Davidson V-Rod - Watch Video
- Indian Talent Will Help Tide Over The Million Person Tech Expertise Shortfall: techUK’s Simon Spier
- Ahead of India Vs Pakistan Clash in the ICC World Cup 2019, Bollywood Memes Are a Hit
- Karthik, Chahal and Shankar Visit Manchester United
- #FactCheck: Did Super Mario Creator Really Tweet Picture of Mario and Luigi Kissing?
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results