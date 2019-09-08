L-G Anil Baijal Asks DDA, Delhi Police to Join Arvind Kejriwal's Anti-dengue Drive

New Delhi: Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal has directed the DDA and the Delhi Police to join the city government's anti-dengue campaign, on the request of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, said the Delhi government.

"With the DDA and the Delhi Police on board, Delhi's fight against dengue unites all agencies," the government said in a statement.

Baijal has asked the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) Vice-Chairman and the Delhi Police Commissioner to issue directions to their departments to join the anti-dengue campaign launched by the Delhi government. He also informed the Kejriwal government about his directive.

On Monday, Kejriwal had asked Delhi government officials to inspect their homes at 10 a.m. every Sunday and offices at 11 a.m. every Friday.

"Following this, the Chief Minister had met the Lieutenant Governor and requested him to support the campaign. The Lieutenant Governor agreed to inspect his home and office as part of the campaign and also issued directions to the DDA and the Delhi Police on the CM's request," the government said.

"With these two agencies joining the Chief Minister's initiative, it will be a shot in the arm for the fight to defeat dengue," it said. The Delhi Police has over 80,000 personnel as of June 2019 and the DDA more than 11,000.

Kejriwal and Vijay Kumar Dev, Delhi Chief Secretary, inspected their respective offices at the Delhi Secretariat on Friday.

"As the head of Delhi's bureaucracy, the Chief Secretary appealed to all officials to collaborate and coordinate in making the city free from dengue and chikungunya. He addressed Principal Secretaries, Secretaries, Heads of Department as well as local/autonomous bodies at the Delhi Secretariat," it said.

On Sunday, Kejriwal launched the '10 Hafte 10 Baje 10 Minute' campaign and urged Delhi residents to inspect their homes at 10 a.m. for 10 minutes for 10 Sundays between September 1 and November 15.

Kejriwal said since 2015, dengue cases had gone down from 15,867 to just 2,798 in 2018.

The dengue mosquito breeds in clean stagnant water and the campaign aims to create awareness about this.

