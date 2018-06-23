Delhi L-G Calls For Speedy Disposal of Cases of Crimes Against Women, Children

Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal today emphasized on speedy disposal of cases related to offences against women and children in the national capital while reviewing the progress of implementation of the Criminal Law (Amendment) Ordinance, 2018.The L-G, in a meeting with Delhi ministers Satyendra Jain and principal secretaries of various departments of the Delhi government at the Raj Niwas, reviewed the progress in the implementation of the amended provisions of law regarding crime against women.It was stressed that a coordinated approach among investigation, prosecution and trial machinery was needed to enforce the ordinance in its letter and spirit, a statement issued by the L-G office said."Adequate provisions to enhance forensic facilities, employment of dedicated staff in FSL, recruitment of women officers for purpose of investigation and an increase in public prosecutors for timely scrutiny of charge sheet and prosecution in the court is required."Setting up of additional dedicated special fast track courts/special courts is also needed to enforce the provisions of the ordinance in its true spirit. This would be helpful in clearing the backlog already pending in the court," the press release said.The L-G also emphasised upon optimum use of staff and resources of FSL for speedy disposal of the cases and advised the meeting to explore the possibility of engaging public prosecutors on contractual basis till regular recruitment is conducted by the UPSC.The LG also directed all the agencies to take up all necessary steps for effective implementation of the ordinance in a time-bound manner, it said.