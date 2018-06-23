English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Delhi L-G Calls For Speedy Disposal of Cases of Crimes Against Women, Children
The L-G also stressed that a coordinated approach among investigation, prosecution and trial machinery was needed to enforce the ordinance in its letter and spirit.
File photo of Delhi L-G, Anil Baijal.
New Delhi: Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal today emphasized on speedy disposal of cases related to offences against women and children in the national capital while reviewing the progress of implementation of the Criminal Law (Amendment) Ordinance, 2018.
The L-G, in a meeting with Delhi ministers Satyendra Jain and principal secretaries of various departments of the Delhi government at the Raj Niwas, reviewed the progress in the implementation of the amended provisions of law regarding crime against women.
It was stressed that a coordinated approach among investigation, prosecution and trial machinery was needed to enforce the ordinance in its letter and spirit, a statement issued by the L-G office said.
"Adequate provisions to enhance forensic facilities, employment of dedicated staff in FSL, recruitment of women officers for purpose of investigation and an increase in public prosecutors for timely scrutiny of charge sheet and prosecution in the court is required.
"Setting up of additional dedicated special fast track courts/special courts is also needed to enforce the provisions of the ordinance in its true spirit. This would be helpful in clearing the backlog already pending in the court," the press release said.
The L-G also emphasised upon optimum use of staff and resources of FSL for speedy disposal of the cases and advised the meeting to explore the possibility of engaging public prosecutors on contractual basis till regular recruitment is conducted by the UPSC.
The LG also directed all the agencies to take up all necessary steps for effective implementation of the ordinance in a time-bound manner, it said.
Also Watch
The L-G, in a meeting with Delhi ministers Satyendra Jain and principal secretaries of various departments of the Delhi government at the Raj Niwas, reviewed the progress in the implementation of the amended provisions of law regarding crime against women.
It was stressed that a coordinated approach among investigation, prosecution and trial machinery was needed to enforce the ordinance in its letter and spirit, a statement issued by the L-G office said.
"Adequate provisions to enhance forensic facilities, employment of dedicated staff in FSL, recruitment of women officers for purpose of investigation and an increase in public prosecutors for timely scrutiny of charge sheet and prosecution in the court is required.
"Setting up of additional dedicated special fast track courts/special courts is also needed to enforce the provisions of the ordinance in its true spirit. This would be helpful in clearing the backlog already pending in the court," the press release said.
The L-G also emphasised upon optimum use of staff and resources of FSL for speedy disposal of the cases and advised the meeting to explore the possibility of engaging public prosecutors on contractual basis till regular recruitment is conducted by the UPSC.
The LG also directed all the agencies to take up all necessary steps for effective implementation of the ordinance in a time-bound manner, it said.
Also Watch
-
‘Feel Sorry KM Joseph Could Not Be Elevated Despite My Best Efforts’: Justice Chelameswar
-
Thursday 21 June , 2018
BJP-PDP Split: Jammu And Kashmir's History of Unstable Coalition Governments
-
Wednesday 20 June , 2018
Zero Tolerance : Aftermath of the shocking political move that has even made Melania oppose Donald Trump
-
Thursday 21 June , 2018
World War II Soldier Twins Reunited 74 Years After Death
-
Thursday 07 June , 2018
Bio Sensory Watch Can Help Autistic Children
‘Feel Sorry KM Joseph Could Not Be Elevated Despite My Best Efforts’: Justice Chelameswar
Thursday 21 June , 2018 BJP-PDP Split: Jammu And Kashmir's History of Unstable Coalition Governments
Wednesday 20 June , 2018 Zero Tolerance : Aftermath of the shocking political move that has even made Melania oppose Donald Trump
Thursday 21 June , 2018 World War II Soldier Twins Reunited 74 Years After Death
Thursday 07 June , 2018 Bio Sensory Watch Can Help Autistic Children
Live TV
Recommended For You
- [In Pics] Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro Leaked in a Series of Images: Notch Display, Dual Camera Confirmed
- Novak Djokovic Hungry for More After 800th Career Win
- Rubina Dilaik-Abhinav Shukla Wedding: Inside Photos You May Have Missed
- Anil Kumble Believes India Can Spin and Win it in England
- Divya Seth Shah to Play Manmohan Singh's Wife in The Accidental Prime Minister