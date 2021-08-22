CHANGE LANGUAGE
Tamil Nadu BJP Leader La Ganesan Appointed Manipur Governor

Tamil Nadu BJP leader La Ganesan. (Image: Facebook)

Post had fallen vacant after Najma Heptulla retired earlier this month.

Senior BJP leader from Tamil Nadu La Ganesan was on Sunday appointed the new governor of Manipur. The post of the governor had fallen vacant after the retirement of Najma Heptulla earlier this month.

A communique from Rashtrapati Bhavan said Ganesan will be the new “Governor of Manipur with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office". Heptulla demitted office on August 10 and, on the same day, the charge was given to Sikkim governor Ganga Prasad.

first published:August 22, 2021, 13:11 IST