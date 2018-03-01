La Nina Conditions May Bring Some Relief as India Stares at Hotter-Than-Normal Summer

After the El Nino-weakened monsoon in 2017, India will have a respite this year, thanks to another meteorological condition. The India Meteorological Department's (IMD) forecast on Wednesday showed the prevalence of La Nina conditions in the equatorial Pacific which could favour monsoon this year.La Nina conditions mean a cooling of the sea surface temperature of the eastern equatorial Pacific Ocean. Though the IMD didn't assure how the monsoon would be, these conditions bear some good news after a hotter than normal summer last year.In January, scientists thought that La Nina would weaken post June, indicating India to have a normal monsoon.In 2017, though monsoon arrived two days ahead of schedule, the fears of El Nino breaking a good monsoon run were constantly looming.However, the country will experience a summer hotter by a degree above normal. The IMD forecast normal to above normal heatwaves across 17 states in the country -- from Jammu and Kashmir to Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttarakhand, parts of Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, Vidharbha in Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Arunachal Pradesh, to name some.Kerala, Tamil Nadu, parts of Karnataka and Rayalseema in Andhra Pradesh will see conditions half a degree above normal summer temperatures.