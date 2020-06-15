INDIA

1-MIN READ

Lab Assistant in Maharashtra Tests Positive after Wedding; Bride and 63 Others Quarantined

Image for representation. (Reuters)

Before getting married, the 22-year-old had tested negative for the disease, but the samples tested after his wedding were reported to be Covid-19 positive.

  • PTI Palghar
  • Last Updated: June 15, 2020, 4:25 PM IST
A 22-year-old man who got married three days ago tested positive for novel coronavirus on Monday leading to the bride and 63 others who attended the function being quarantined in Palghar district in Maharashtra, an official said.

Jawhar Tehsildar Santosh Shinde said the man is a laboratory assistant.

"He got tested before marriage and the report had returned negative. However, his samples tested positive after marriage. The bride and 63 others who attended the ceremony have been quarantined," he told PTI.

Palghar currently has 1,911 COVID-19 cases and 61 people have died of the infection so far.

