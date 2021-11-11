Lab Report Busts Anti-Diabetic Claim Over Kerala-Based Jackfruit Product 

A food product made out of jackfruit, marketed under the label ‘Jackfruit 365’, propagated on social media as having properties to control diabetes has produced contradicting results in a laboratory test. A new report from the Drug Controller states that no anti-diabetic drug was found in the samples of the Kerala-based product. The Drug Controller has released test results of samples collected on its own from stores.

It was initially reported on social media that ‘Jack Fruit 365’, a product made from jackfruit, contained traces of allopathic medicine for diabetes. An individual, upon examining the sample at the Drug Controller’s Office has posted the result and the report was shared several times on social media.

However, widespread social media popularity of the same led the drug controller collect samples from various outlets to get it tested. When tested in the Drug Controller Lab twice, the new test report hardly detected the presence of diabetes medication in ‘Jack Fruit 365’. The report clearly states that the presence of any drug used for diabetes could not be detected.

Individuals can bring samples on their own to the Drug Controller’s Office to test the products. The result of such inspection cannot be considered authentic. Chances are that the samples brought by individuals may be tampered or doctored.

“Since the product was found to be free of the drug, it could be sold in the market without any hindrance," the Drug Controller said.

James Joseph, founder of the manufacturing company has rubbished the claims doing the rounds on social media. “The social media campaign against ‘Jackfruit 365’ is fake and we may take legal recourse. A conspiracy is suspected behind the campaign," Joseph said.

The Food Safety Commissioner has also taken samples of the product for testing. Magician Nath, the person who took the product for lab testing in the beginning, meanwhile, said he is not commenting on the matter for the time being.

