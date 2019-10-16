Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Labour Force Participation of Women in India Quite Low, Says IMF Director

According to the report titled 'Empowering Women & Girls in India for the Fourth Industrial Revolution', 95 per cent or 195 million women are employed in the unorganised sector or are in unpaid work.

PTI

Updated:October 16, 2019, 6:01 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Labour Force Participation of Women in India Quite Low, Says IMF Director
According to the report titled 'Empowering Women & Girls in India for the Fourth Industrial Revolution', 95 per cent or 195 million women are employed in the unorganised sector or are in unpaid work.

Washington: The labour force participation of women in India is quite low and one of the reasons was insecurity among them in workplace, International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva has said.

Speaking at an event "Women, Work, and Leadership: One-on-One Conversation" on Tuesday, she said, "women just don't feel safe to go to school or to go to work."

"(In) India labour force participation of women is quite low. There are many reasons for that one of them is insecurity. Women just don't feel safe to go to school or to go to work. It is a fixable problem. It requires commitment to make it safe," Georgieva said at the event being held at its headquarter ahead of the annual meeting later this week.

The female labour force participation in India has fallen to 26 per cent in 2018 from 36.7 per cent in 2005, amid lack of access to quality education and underlying social, economic barriers limiting the opportunities for women, according to a study released in March by Deloitte.

According to the report titled 'Empowering Women & Girls in India for the Fourth Industrial Revolution', 95 per cent or 195 million women are employed in the unorganised sector or are in unpaid work.

The education ecosystem needs to go through a set of system strengthening initiatives, including the introduction of digital and STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) education in schools, which in turn will introduce women to various career choices, it said.

The report highlighted the need to empower women in India through quality education and re-skilling.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram