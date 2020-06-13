INDIA

1-MIN READ

Labour Ministry Gets Sealed for Two Days After 24 Officials Test Positive for Coronavirus

File photo. A doctor conducts a swab test for coronavirus. (AP)

Officials said 17 other officials, who also came in contact with the positive patients have been asked to home isolate.

  • IANS New Delhi
  • Last Updated: June 13, 2020, 2:02 PM IST
The Labour Ministry has been sealed for two days after 24 officials tested positive for novel coronavirus (Covid-19).

According to officials, the Sharam Shakti Bhawan which houses Labour Ministry has been sealed for two days for sanitisation.

An official said that 24 officials of the Ministry tested positive for Covid-19 and they have been asked for home isolation. They added that 17 other officials, who also came in contact with them have been asked to home isolate.

Number of officials of the railway ministry and other union ministries testing positive for Covid-19 in last few weeks has been rising steadily.

On Saturday, India surpassed the mark of three lakh Covid-19 cases, with 11,458 fresh cases reported in 24 hours, the highest spike in a day.

