Labour Ministry Issues Draft Orders on Work from Home, Likely to Implement by April 1: Report

Labour Ministry on Friday published its draft standing orders on work from home for mining, manufacturing and service sectors under the new Industrial Relations Code. The Ministry said that the draft order is aimed at formalising service-related matter in a cordial manner.

“Pursuant to Section 29 of the Industrial Relations Code (IRC), 2020, the central government has published the draft model standing orders for the manufacturing sector, mining sector and service sector,” the report published on January 1 said, according to a report in The Economic Times.

According to the standing orders, the decision on working hours for employees in the IT sector has been left up to the employees. News18 could not independently verify the report.

Safeguards for the IT industry have been included in the service sector model in relation to employer computer system, unauthorised access of IT systems and customer or client misconduct.

“Keeping in view the needs of the services sector, a separate model standing orders for the services sector has been prepared for the first time,” the ministry reportedly said.

The models also provide flexibility for sector-specific requirements. In the mining sector, rail travel facility has been extended to all workers. Earlier it was only allowed for the coal miners. It also defines what would constitute a habitual offender in regards to indiscipline as employees found guilty of misconduct three or more times in the preceding 12 months.

The draft order has been released for public comments over the next 30 days. The new Industrial Relations Code is among the four new streamlined labour codes which amalgamate 29 labour codes.

According to report, the centre is likely to implement it by April 1, 2021. Other three codes include the Wage code, Code on Social Security and Code on Occupational Safety.