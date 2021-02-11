News18 Logo

Labourer Dies, 2 Others Injured During Building Demolition in UP's Etah

Representative image.

The injured were rushed to the hospital, where their condition was said to be stable.

A labourer was killed and two others sustained injuries on Thursday while an old primary school was being demolished in Malawan area in Uttar Pradesh's Etah, police said. The deceased, identified as Yogesh (25), was killed on the spot while two others — Awadhesh and Tehsildar — were injured in the incident, SHO of Malawan police station Praveen Kumar said.

Police is probing the matter.


