Labourer Dies as Building Collapses During Demolition in Mumbai

Mumbai: A labourer died when a dilapidated building under the jurisdiction of the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) collapsed while it was being demolished in south Mumbai on Friday, police said.

Fire had broken at Sayyad building in Masjid Bunder area on July 3. The flames were extinguished after two days.

Following the incident, MHADA decided to demolish the building, mostly a wooden structure.

As demolition was underway, the entire building came crashing down around 5.30 pm, a police official said.

Five labourers on the site got trapped under the debris. Two of them were injured grievously and rushed to hospital.

Farid Khan (45) died during treatment, the official said.

MHADA, the state housing agency, also looks after repair and maintenance of old and dilapidated buildings in the city.

