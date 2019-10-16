Take the pledge to vote

Labourer from Chhattisgarh Shot Dead by Militants in J&K Two Days After Trucker's Killing

On Monday, two terrorists, including a suspected Pakistani national, shot dead the driver of a Rajasthan truck and assaulted an orchard owner.

October 16, 2019, 1:32 PM IST
Labourer from Chhattisgarh Shot Dead by Militants in J&K Two Days After Trucker's Killing
Security forces personnel stand guard next to concertina wire laid across a road during restrictions after the government scrapped special status for Kashmir, in Srinagar on August 7, 2019. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Two days after militants shot dead the driver of a Rajasthan truck and assaulted an orchard owner in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, a migrant worker from Chhattisgarh in Pulwama. Police said the labourer, identified as Sethi Kumar, worked in a local brick kiln.

On Monday, two terrorists, including a suspected Pakistani national, shot dead the driver of a Rajasthan truck and assaulted an orchard owner in what police called an “act of desperation” as fruit transportation has picked up in the Valley.

The incident came on the day post-paid cellular services resumed in Kashmir after a 72-day communication clampdown following abrogation of Article 370 provisions.

Police said "there was a resentment among the locals over the Monday incidents". One of the terrorists involved in the attack is suspected to be a Pakistani, they said.

