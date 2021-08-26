CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#BiggBossOTT#Coronavirus#Afghanistan#IndvsEng#NarayanRane
Home » News » India » Labourer Killed in Landslide in Himachal, Met Issues Alert for Heavy Rainfall
1-MIN READ

Labourer Killed in Landslide in Himachal, Met Issues Alert for Heavy Rainfall

Due to the landslide roads have been blocked.

Due to the landslide roads have been blocked.

It has been raining continuously in many districts of Himachal Pradesh for the last three days.

It has been raining continuously in many districts of Himachal Pradesh for the last three days. Three districts Mandi, Kangra, and Shimla have received heavy rainfall in the past three days. This had led to chaos. A total of 84 small and big roads have been closed in the state. The traffic movement has been heavily affected due to the breaking of roads and landslides. Authorities have issued a notice urging people to take precautions while travelling.

After a landslide in Kaza area of Lahaul Spiti district late on Wednesday night, a labourer died at the spot while another was seriously injured. The deceased has been identified as Hari Kumar. The incident at a road construction site, the injured person has been shifted to a hospital.

Due to the landslide near Kharot in the Sarkaghat area of Mandi district, roads have been blocked. On Wednesday, the Chandigarh-Manali Highway was closed due to a landslide near Pandoh.

RELATED NEWS

The road has been damaged near Shri Naina Devi Bus Stand of Bilaspur district. In Bilaspur district , the Public Works Department (PWD) has suffered a loss of about Rs 3 crore so far, officials said. Houses were also damaged in Mandi and Shimla districts.

Thee India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for heavy rainfall in Himachal’s plain districts of Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kangra, and central hill districts of Shimla, Solan, Sirmaur, Mandi, Kullu, and Chamba on August 27 and 28.

IMD has predicted rainfall in the state till August 31. People have also been asked not to go near rivers and streams.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:August 26, 2021, 16:41 IST