Labourer Killed in Landslide in Himachal, Met Issues Alert for Heavy Rainfall

It has been raining continuously in many districts of Himachal Pradesh for the last three days. Three districts Mandi, Kangra, and Shimla have received heavy rainfall in the past three days. This had led to chaos. A total of 84 small and big roads have been closed in the state. The traffic movement has been heavily affected due to the breaking of roads and landslides. Authorities have issued a notice urging people to take precautions while travelling.

After a landslide in Kaza area of Lahaul Spiti district late on Wednesday night, a labourer died at the spot while another was seriously injured. The deceased has been identified as Hari Kumar. The incident at a road construction site, the injured person has been shifted to a hospital.

Himachal Pradesh | As per information from MHC Kaza, during ITBP work at Kourik village in Kaza two labourers were buried under the landslide today. One person was found dead & another one was severely injured: HP-State Emergency Operation Centre— ANI (@ANI) August 25, 2021

Due to the landslide near Kharot in the Sarkaghat area of Mandi district, roads have been blocked. On Wednesday, the Chandigarh-Manali Highway was closed due to a landslide near Pandoh.

Himachal Pradesh | Chandigarh-Manali Highway (NH-3) blocked due to a landslide near Pandoh in Mandi district. Restoration work to begin soon, says Ashish Sharma, ASP, Mandi. pic.twitter.com/ewcXFJMOQx— ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2021

The road has been damaged near Shri Naina Devi Bus Stand of Bilaspur district. In Bilaspur district , the Public Works Department (PWD) has suffered a loss of about Rs 3 crore so far, officials said. Houses were also damaged in Mandi and Shimla districts.

Thee India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for heavy rainfall in Himachal’s plain districts of Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kangra, and central hill districts of Shimla, Solan, Sirmaur, Mandi, Kullu, and Chamba on August 27 and 28.

IMD has predicted rainfall in the state till August 31. People have also been asked not to go near rivers and streams.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here