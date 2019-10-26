Kolkata Twin Murders: Labourer Sexually Abused Elderly Woman, Probe Reveals Chilling Details

Kolkata: The postmortem report of the elderly couple murdered earlier in July in Kolkata’s Netaji Nagar has revealed chilling details of the crime. Sixty five-year-old Sapna and her husband Dilip Mukherjee (75) were found murdered in their house on July 30.

The investigation has revealed that Sapna was sexually assaulted with a paint roller and raped her infront of her husband before being strangulated to death. The couple was murdered by a labourer, Hamroz Alam, who had been called in to paint their two-storied house. The couple was living alone.

Alam later smothered Mukherjee, who was bed-ridden, and fled away with some valuables. Alam has been taken into police custody and has confessed to his crime.

While Sapna’s body was found near the staircase landing, her husband’s body was found lying on the bed. The rooms were ransacked and cash worth Rs 50,000-70,000 was missing from the house.

“Sapna was sexually assaulted before being murdered. We have arrested the prime accused and the investigation is underway,” Murlidhar Sharma, Joint Commissioner of Police, said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.