Labourer Who Lost Both Hands Due To Electric Implanted Artificial Limb Free Of Cost: Official

Jaipur, Feb 2: A labourer from Rajasthan’s Bhilwara district who lost both his hands five months ago due to electric shock has been implanted artificial limb free of cost on Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s directions, an official statement said on Wednesday. Hailing from Jardu ka Kheda village in Bhilwara district, Kailash had lost both his hand and a toe while working as an electrician in Bhavnagar of Gujarat five months ago. Though doctors had managed to save his life after he suffered the shock, he lost both his hands and a toe due to it, the state government added.

The miseries of this hapless worker were brought to the notice of the Rajasthan Chief Minister’s Office by a Good Samaritan, it said. During a public hearing, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot directed officials to get artificial limbs implanted free of cost to him, it added.

An artificial limb on the right hand was implanted at Bhagwan Mahaveer Viklang Sahayta Samiti here on Tuesday, the statement said, adding the artificial limb on the left hand will be implanted later on medical advice. The government is also taking steps to provide some monetary relief to the worker by relaxing norms under the CM relief fund, it said.

