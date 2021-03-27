3 Labourers Hired to Paint Gas Tank Without Being Given Safety Gear Die in Ambernath

Three labourers died on Saturday after going inside an Easter Chemical Company gas tank in Ambernath to paint it without being provided any protective gear, according to Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) fire brigade officials.

A contractor hired the trio and sent them into the underground gas tank without any protective equipment. According to a fire department officer, they died after inhaling poisonous gas, said a report by the Hindustan Times.

“The trio went inside the 30 feet tank situated underground, around 8 am, on Saturday morning. But after some hours when the watchman went to see them, he found them unconscious. They wasted time in hierarchical rules and informed us after two hours of the incident,” said a fire department, who wished to remain anonymous.

Firefighters entered the tank and retrieved their bodies, but they had already died. The incident is being investigated by Ambernath police and the fire department. The bodies were sent for post mortem, and their identities are yet to be confirmed.