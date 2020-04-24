Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 » India
1-min read

Labourers Stranded in Other States Due to Lockdown Will be Brought Home, Says UP CM Yogi Adityanath

A decision has been taken to send two senior officers to districts which have 20 or more coronavirus cases. These officers will camp there for a week and ensure that lockdown is strictly followed, Adityanath said at the review meeting.

PTI

Updated:April 24, 2020, 3:46 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Labourers Stranded in Other States Due to Lockdown Will be Brought Home, Says UP CM Yogi Adityanath
For representation: (News18)

The Uttar Pradesh government will bring back labourers stranded in other states because of the coronavirus-forced lockdown, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Friday, and directed officials to prepare an action plan in this regard.

At a review meeting with senior officers here, Adityananth asked them to prepare a list of people stuck in other states and have completed 14-day quarantine there so that they can return home in a phased manner.

"Uttar Pradesh will bring back its labourers stuck in other states. The labourers who have completed 14-day quarantine there should be brought back in a phased manner," an official release quoted the chief minister as saying.

"The labourers, after being brought up to UP border by the states concerned after screening and testing, will be sent to their villages. But first, they will be kept in quarantine in their districts for 14 days. For this, arrangements should be made and the places should be sanitised," the chief minister said.

Those who have completed 14-day quarantine in the state should be sent home with ration and Rs 1,000, he said.

A decision has been taken to send two senior officers to districts which have 20 or more coronavirus cases. These officers will camp there for a week and ensure that lockdown is strictly followed, Adityanath said at the review meeting.

Stressing that spread of infections in hospitals and medical centres should be prevented, the chief minister said personal protective equipment kits, N-95 masks and sanitisers should be made available to check this.

He said that the "identification of hotspots" and policy regarding it is proving effective and this "Uttar Pradesh model" is becoming popular in the country.

"It should be ensured that public movement is totally restricted in hotspot areas and, only medical teams and sanitisation workers should visit," Adityanath said.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    17,610

    +921*  

  • Total Confirmed

    23,077

    +1,377*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    4,749

    +424*  

  • Total DEATHS

    718

    +32*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 24 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,733,150

    +28,658*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,627,630

    +64,246*

  • Cured/Discharged

    711,144

    +29,667*  

  • Total DEATHS

    183,336

    +5,921*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres