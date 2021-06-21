Labrador Worth Six Lakhs Found Dead; Ex-Owner Accused Of Murder

A Labrador dog was found murdered brutally in the Karnal district of Haryana, and a case has been registered by his owner at the Karnal police station. According to the grieving owner, the previous owner of the lab (whom he had named Chhota Raja) was the one responsible for the murder of his dog, who was reportedly worth around six lakh rupees.

The owner, named Sagar, today met the SP of Karnal, Gangaram Poonia and filed an FIR against the previous owner, who is absconding. He said that he had bought the dog from a dealer at Shergarh Khalsa in Karnal by paying three lakh rupees. According to him, he had taken care of Chhota Raja and made him into a strong and healthy dog. After he grew up, the old owner wanted to buy him back for six lakh rupees, but Sagar refused.

The dog was kidnapped a few days ago. Sagar told the media that he suspects that the dog’s food was laced with drugs, as a result of which he lost consciousness, after which the kidnappers took him away. The dog’s body was found in a bad condition, leading the police to believe that he had been at the receiving end of a brutal thrashing by the people who killed him.

Sagar and his friends have started a campaign to bring the matter to light and to punish the brutal killers of his beloved Chhota Raja. The police have registered a case against the culprits.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here