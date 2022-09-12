LAC Situation in Eastern Command Calm; Army's Focus on Surveillance, Infra: Lt Gen RP Kalita

The Army is constantly monitoring the activities along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and is well poised to tackle any challenge, which may arise in the eastern theatre, Eastern Army Commander Lt. Gen. RP Kalita has said.

The top Army officer was in Kibithu in Arunachal Pradesh’s border district of Anjaw for a ceremony on renaming the sensitive military garrison to Gen. Bipin Rawat Military Garrison as a tribute to India’s first Chief of Defence Staff, along with other dignitaries.

“We are vigilant of every development along our borders. We have thoroughly prepared ourselves over a period of time and are well poised to mitigate any challenge or eventuality in the eastern theatre,” Lt. Gen. Kalita told a group of journalists.

He, however, emphasised that the situation along the LAC in the eastern theatre is “reasonably calm” and is “firmly under control” at present.

“There have been reports of continued infrastructure development (near the LAC) by the PLA (Chinese People’s Liberation Army) and we are constantly monitoring that.”

Elaborating further, he said the ground commanders of both sides share cordial relations at present and in the recent past there has hardly been any friction areas along the borders.

“We have a robust mechanism in place in accordance with existing bilateral agreements and various protocols to defuse emerging tensions at the tactical level.”

“We also have well-instituted mechanisms such as formal interactions in place and Border Personnel Meetings to resolve difference of opinions (with China),” he said. Emphasising the current stability along the borders at present, he said no “major changes” have been noted in the situation.

Infra Boost, New Tech Along LAC

Lt. Gen. Kalita said India is pushing border infrastructure development by adopting a focused, whole-of-government approach, and this has led to greater connectivity, with construction of bridges on the Brahmaputra river, laying of new railway lines and improvement of air connectivity to all northeastern states.

There has also been a push on improving aviation infrastructure in the area, which has led to construction of several helipads in inaccessible valleys, leading to enhanced connectivity in the region.

“We are focusing on operational capability development in all spheres. The area of focus has been infrastructure development, increased connectivity and modernisation of the Armed Forces,” he said.

He said along with organisations such as the National Highways and Infrastructure Development (NHIDCL) and Border Roads Organisation (BRO), the Army’s field formations are making major strides in achieving the last mile connectivity and access to remote areas near the LAC.

Stating that the Army has a well-defined surveillance plan in place, Lt. Gen. Kalita said the Army has significantly enhanced its surveillance capabilities at the borders, which include physical surveillance by troops augmented by the induction of new and latest platforms such as UAVs, helicopters, drones, aircraft, satellite and electronic surveillance.

Stating that the Army is now in a better position to observe its areas of interest, he said with further improvement in connectivity and infrastructure will ensure enhanced reach and depth of surveillance.

Army’s Counterinsurgency Duties

Talking about the Army increasingly moving out of Counter Intelligence (CI) roles in the Northeast, Lt. Gen. Kalita said the deployment of Army for such duties is dictated by the security situation and the violence parameters in the region.

“As the situation improves, Army is de-inducted and the Central Armed Police Forces or the state police takes on the responsibility of ensuring peace and stability.”

He said with improved security situation in the Northeast, the Army is moving out of CI roles to focus on its primary role of warfighting.

“Our units are prepared for the conventional role at all times, even while they are employed in CI duties,” he said.

“We have a large border with three neighbouring countries, each with its own unique dynamics. Thus, our troops are always prepared, trained and equipped for multifarious tasks and multiple threat scenarios. This is an ongoing exercise all through the year,” he pointed out.

Lt. Gen. Kalita called the lifting of Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) from areas of Manipur, Nagaland and Assam a “momentous achievement” which had been made possible by the hard work and sacrifices of soldiers and the efforts of the local administration.

Stating that the act is now restricted to areas where “remnants of militancy” exist, the top Army officer said he is confident of peace extending to more districts of the Northeast with increased support from the public and constant domination of insurgency-affected areas by the Army.

“The situation is dynamic and is being constantly monitored. We are working closely with the state government, police, CAPF and other agencies to work toward eradicating militancy in the remaining areas of Northeast.”

