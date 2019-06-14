Lack of Food and Extreme Heat Kill Elderly Siblings, Decomposed Bodies Found at Delhi House
Bodies of Chaman Lal Khosla (95) and his sister Raj Kumari (77) were found in in a decomposed stage inside their residence.
Representative Image (Reuters)
New Delhi: Two elderly people in Rana Pratap Bagh under Bharat Nagar police station were found dead, police said on Thursday, adding the deceased could have died due to lack of food and extreme heat.
Bodies of Chaman Lal Khosla (95) and his sister Raj Kumari (77) were found in in a decomposed stage inside their residence. Police have sent the bodies for post-mortem to find out the actual cause of death.
The incident came to light on Wednesday morning when a milk vendor went to their house.
"He knocked the door for 10 minutes, but there was no response. He informed the neighbours who forced open the door. The two siblings were lying inside the house and a rotten smell was coming out of it," said a police officer from Bharat Nagar police station.
"The police investigation team has not found any external injuries on their bodies. The neighbours said that Raj Kumari was doing household jobs. It is possible that she died first and her brother died due to lack of food and heat," The official said.
Chaman Lal and Raj Kumari were living in their ancestral house (number A-20/3) in Rana Pratap Bagh and both are unmarried. They barely interacted with their neighbours.
Raj Kumari was retired from postal and telegraph department and was getting pension. She was bearing the expense to run the house. Chaman Lal was an insurance agent.
According to the statement of the milkman, he delivered milk on Sunday and when he came on Monday, the deceased didn't open the door. He returned without delivering the milk. The same happened on Tuesday as well, police said.
Also Watch
-
Kolkata Doctors' Strike: Doctors Recount Traumatic Past Experiences
-
Thursday 13 June , 2019
Is this Viral Video of Foreigners Dancing to 'Lollypop Lagelu', Actually From London?
-
Tuesday 11 June , 2019
Everest Traffic Jam: Delhi Mountaineer Recalls Horror of Getting Stranded in Death Zone
-
Tuesday 11 June , 2019
Exclusive: First Pictures of AN-32 Plane Found in Arunachal
-
Tuesday 11 June , 2019
Water Scarcity in India: Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Maharashtra Affected
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Saaho Teaser: Prabhas Rides Triumph Street Triple RS in Action Movie Starring Shraddha Kapoor
- Aamir Khan's Daughter Ira Confirms She's Dating Musician Mishaal Kirpalani
- Reliance Jio Helps India Become Second Biggest Internet Market In the World
- London Tech Week: Intel Provides AI For Poacher Detection Technology to Save Our Wildlife
- The Sun Can Release 'Superflares' Which Could Disrupt Electronics on Earth. Should You Be Worried?
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s