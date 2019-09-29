Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

'Lack of Phone Connection Not Violation of Human Rights': Amit Shah Defends Govt’s Article 370 Move

The home minister also said Jammu and Kashmir will be the most developed region in the country in the next 5-7 years because of the bold step taken by PM Narendra Modi.

News18.com

Updated:September 29, 2019, 2:44 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
'Lack of Phone Connection Not Violation of Human Rights': Amit Shah Defends Govt’s Article 370 Move
File photo of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said there are no restrictions in the Kashmir Valley now and that the entire world has supported the move to abrogate the special status given to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370.

Shah also said that Jammu and Kashmir will be the most developed region in the country in the next 5-7 years because of the bold step taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 5.

The Home Minister also criticised the Opposition for spreading "misinformation" about restrictions in the Valley. "Where are the restrictions? It is only in your mind. There are no restrictions. Only misinformation about restrictions is being spread," he said, addressing a seminar on national security.

The home minister said of the 196 police stations in Kashmir, curfew was lifted everywhere, and only in eight police stations areas CrPC 144 was imposed where five or more persons cannot gather.

Referring to the recently concluded United Nations General Assembly, Shah said all world leaders have supported India's move on Article 370.

"All world leaders had gathered for seven days (in New York). Not a single leader has raised the issue (of Jammu and Kashmir). This is a big diplomatic victory of the Prime Minister," he said.

The home minister said 41,800 people have lost their lives in the decades-old militancy in Jammu and Kashmir but no one has raised the issue of human rights violation of jawans, their widows or the children who were orphaned.

"But people are trying to create a hue and cry over lack of mobile connections for few days. Lack of phone connection is not human rights violation," he said.

Shah also said 10,000 new landline connections were given in Jammu and Kashmir while 6,000 PCOs have also come up in the last two months. "The decision on Article 370 will strengthen the unity and integrity of India," he said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram