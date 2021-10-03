Ladakh Admin to Use Drones to Help Measuring Inhabitant Land Under SVAMITVA Scheme

The Ladakh administration will use drones to help measure ‘Abadi Deh’ (inhabited land) under the SVAMITVA scheme, an official spokesman said on Sunday. Principal Secretary (Revenue) Pawan Kotwal on Sunday inaugurated the first test drone flight conducted by the Survey of India under the SVAMITVA scheme for measuring the ‘Abadi Deh’ of revenue villages in Leh district, the spokesman said.

He said the SVAMITVA scheme aims to provide an integrated property validation solution for rural Ladakh. “The demarcation of inhabitant (abadi) land in rural areas will be done using drone surveying technology with the collaborative efforts of the Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Department, Revenue Department of UT Ladakh and the Survey of India," the spokesman said.

He said the property validation would enable village household owners to use their homes as a financial asset for taking loans and other financial benefits. “It provides the record of rights for inhabited rural areas in villages and creates geo-tagging of each property. It also aids in updating property and asset registers to strengthen the demand assessment process of Gram Panchayats so that the legal record of property holders is available with the UT administration," the spokesman said.

He also said that based on the record of rights, the UT administration can issue property cards to household owners which would enable monetisation of rural residential assets for purchase of credit and other financial services.

