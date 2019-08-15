Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Ladakh Celebrates '1st Independence Day' After Being Declared UT, National Flag Hoisted at BJP Office

On August 5, the Centre stripped Jammu and Kashmir of its special status given under Article 370 and split it into two Union territories, Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh, which will come into existence on October 31.

PTI

Updated:August 15, 2019, 6:30 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Ladakh Celebrates '1st Independence Day' After Being Declared UT, National Flag Hoisted at BJP Office
BJP MP said Jamyang Tsering Namgyal Tsaid the celebrations were just a trailer for the development of new Ladakh. (PIc: Twitter)
Loading...

Leh: Ladakh, which will become an Union Territory after the bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir, celebrated Independence Day with fervour on Thursday, with local BJP MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal saying the region has got "independence from Kashmir".

The parliamentarian, whose speech in the Lok Sabha after abrogation of special status to the state drew praises, was seen dancing and playing the drums along with locals. Namgyal hoisted the national flag at the local BJP office along with party national general secretary Ram Madhav.

On August 5, the Centre stripped Jammu and Kashmir of its special status given under Article 370 and split it into two Union territories, Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh, which will come into existence on October 31.

The region has got "independence from Kashmir" and the celebration is "just a trailer" for the development of Ladakh, he said.

Banners bearing slogans like "UT of Ladakh celebrates its 1st Independence Day" were hanging along roads of this picturesque town.

In a series of tweets, Namgyal said the tricolour in each and every house of Ladakh symbolises the patriotism of the people and their unwavering commitment towards India.

"Ladakh got independence from Kashmir," he said, adding that the spirit of patriotism is very high among school students and adults alike in the region.

Cultural performances by students were a delight of the celebrations and the entire atmosphere was filled with patriotic fervour and unity.

"So, we decided to celebrate Independence Day in the traditional Ladakhi style through the beating of the 'daman' and 'surna'," he said, adding that these celebrations are "just a trailer for the development of Ladakh".

Namgyal said, "On the occasion of Independence Day, we celebrate the martyrdom of our heroes. We paid our respects to the four young heroes who laid down their lives agitating for the UT status for Ladakh". The four people died a few years ago.

The MP also shared on Twitter pictures of Buddhist monks hosting national flag at his native village Matho, where people were celebrating "1st Independence Day after declaration of Ladakh as an Union Territory".

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram