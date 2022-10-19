Ladakh Council Head Asks Leh Admin to Compensate Farmer Whose 22 Yaks Were ‘Stolen’ by Two Chinese Women Near LAC

The head of Ladakh’s top political body has written to the Leh administration to compensate a farmer whose 22 yaks were allegedly stolen by two Chinese women near the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Tashi Gyalson, chairman of Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council, has asked Leh district magistrate Shrikant Balasaheb Suse to look into the complaint of Rigzin Tangay, an influential cattle herder, whose 22 yaks were smuggled in the Dzomoling area near the Chinese border.

“Please examine the issue and the case may be processed for compensation,” Gyalson wrote on the application that Tangay had written to him a few days ago. Tangay, in fact, had travelled all the way from his village in Demchok to Leh headquarters and met Gaylson and Leh District Magistrate. Earlier, he had written to the sub-district magistrate, Nyoma, asking him to help the retrieve the yaks.

In the letter he has shared with News 18, Tangay said two women in Tibetan dress from the Chinese border came to the India side and took away 22 yaks. “Me and my son have 126 yaks and they walked away with 22 of those. Our yaks have a mark on the left ear, a tag given by the animal husbandry department. Last year, our six yaks disappeared in a similar manner,” Tangay wrote.

Tangay said he verbally intimated the Indian Army, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and SB about his loss. “The army authorities do not allow us to bring our yaks while the Chinese graziers come freely into our grazing lands. We saw 13 Chinese yaks enter into the Tehdor site, which belongs to us,” wrote Tangay.

He also shared a video with News 18 to support his claim that Chinese shepherds were entering the Indian territory with ease. The video, according to him, has been captured by Indian graziers near the Dzomoling Nullah in which few people are seen walking down a slope. News 18 did not get any confirmation or rebuttal from the officials on the video but Tangay claimed it was from the border that his yaks were taken away.

In a separate letter that he has written to SDM Nyoma on September 12, Tangay had said two Chinese women shepherdesses crossed into the Indian territory and stole 22 yaks of her father from a grazing ground last month.

Urgain Chodon, his daughter, and chairperson of the Nyoma block development council, confirmed the story, and said in 2017, too, his father’s 46 yaks were stolen by Chinese in a similar fashion.

A senior government official told News 18 that it is true that Tangay has informed them about the loss. “We are making enquires about those claims, and in the meantime, I have forwarded his compliant to higher-ups. We are also checking the veracity of his claims with the forces on the ground,” he said.

Konchok Stanzin, councillor for the Chusal constituency urged the government to compensate the loss of Tangay and other farmers who have had similar experiences. “It is high time that a mechanism is put in place where animals straying or smuggled into each other’s territories are returned. The livestock is the only livelihood for the farmers living near the LAC,” said Stanzin, adding that like the Indo-Pak border, a hotline should be established where civilians’ issues can be taken up and redressed.

India and China are locked in an eyeball to eyeball confrontation ever since the Chinese intruded into the Indian side at multiple areas more than two years ago. The tensions deepened when a Chinese army unit crossed onto an Indian side, killing 20 soldiers.

