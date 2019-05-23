English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ladakh Election Results 2019 Live Updates (Leh): Jamyang Tsering Namgyal of BJP Wins
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Ladakh MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
4. Ladakh (Leh (Ladakh)) is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in region of Jammu & Kashmir in North India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 0.18% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 79.55%. The estimated literacy level of Ladakh is 74.28%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 5 on Monday, May 6, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Thupstan Chhewang of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 36 votes which was 0.03% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 26.36% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 4 contestants in 2014.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 71.40% and in 2009, the constituency registered 71.95% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Ladakh was: Vacant (Vacant) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 86,256 men, 80,503 women and 4 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Ladakh Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Ladakh is: 34.0053 77.3235
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: लद्दाख, जम्मू कश्मीर (Hindi); লাদাখ, জম্মু-কাশ্মীর (Bengali); लडाख, जम्मू काश्मीर (Marathi); લદ્દાખ, જમ્મુ અને કાશ્મીર (Gujarati); லடாக், ஜம்மு காஷ்மீர் (Tamil); లద్ధాఖ్, జమ్మూ కాశ్మీర్ (Telugu); ಲಡಾಖ್, ಜಮ್ಮು ಮತ್ತು ಕಾಶ್ಮೀರ (Kannada); ലഡാക്, ജമ്മു കശ്മീർ (Malayalam).
BJP
Jamyang Tsering Namgyal
BJP
Jamyang Tsering Namgyal
WON
Ladakh Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
BJP
42914
33.94%
Jamyang Tsering Namgyal
IND
31984
25.30%
Sajjad Hussain
IND
29365
23.23%
Asgar Ali Karbalai
INC
21241
16.80%
Rigzin Spalbar
Nota
922
0.73%
Nota
