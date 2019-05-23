Ladakh Election Results 2019 Live Updates (Leh): Jamyang Tsering Namgyal of BJP Wins

live Status party name candidate name BJP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal BJP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal WON

Ladakh Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME BJP 42914 33.94% Jamyang Tsering Namgyal Won IND 31984 25.30% Sajjad Hussain IND 29365 23.23% Asgar Ali Karbalai INC 21241 16.80% Rigzin Spalbar Nota 922 0.73% Nota

4. Ladakh (Leh (Ladakh)) is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in region of Jammu & Kashmir in North India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 0.18% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 79.55%. The estimated literacy level of Ladakh is 74.28%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 5 on Monday, May 6, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Thupstan Chhewang of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 36 votes which was 0.03% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 26.36% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 4 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Hassan Khan of IND emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 3,684 votes which was 3.36% of the total votes polled. IND had a vote share of 29.81% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 5 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 71.40% and in 2009, the constituency registered 71.95% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Ladakh was: Vacant (Vacant) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 86,256 men, 80,503 women and 4 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Ladakh is: 34.0053 77.3235Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: लद्दाख, जम्मू कश्मीर (Hindi); লাদাখ, জম্মু-কাশ্মীর (Bengali); लडाख, जम्मू काश्मीर (Marathi); લદ્દાખ, જમ્મુ અને કાશ્મીર (Gujarati); லடாக், ஜம்மு காஷ்மீர் (Tamil); లద్ధాఖ్, జమ్మూ కాశ్మీర్ (Telugu); ಲಡಾಖ್, ಜಮ್ಮು ಮತ್ತು ಕಾಶ್ಮೀರ (Kannada); ലഡാക്, ജമ്മു കശ്മീർ (Malayalam).