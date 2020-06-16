Ladakh Face-off: Alert Issued in Himachal's Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur Districts

The Himachal Pradesh Police has issued an alert in Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur districts, which border China, in view of the violent clash between Indian and Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh's Galwan Valley, an official said on Tuesday.

At least 20 Indian Army personnel, including an officer, were reportedly killed in the violent face-off in Ladakh's Galwan Valley on Monday.

State police spokesperson Khushal Sharma said an alert and an advisory have been issued in Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti districts to take all precautionary measures to ensure security of local population and also to collect intelligence so as to plan the future course of action.

All state intelligence units have also been alerted in this regard, he added.