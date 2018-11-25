English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ladakh in Deep Freeze, Kargil Records Minus 9.5 as Cold Wave Conditions Sweep Valley
It was minus 6.5 in the Leh town, 0.7 in Srinagar, minus 2.0 in Pahalgam and minus 1.2 in Gulmarg.
(Representative Image: REUTERS)
Srinagar: The Ladakh region of Jammu and Kashmir remained in deep freeze on Sunday with Kargil recording minus 9.5 degrees Celsisus as cold wave conditions continued to sweep the valley, the Met said.
It was minus 6.5 in the Leh town, 0.7 in Srinagar, minus 2.0 in Pahalgam and minus 1.2 in Gulmarg.
The present weather conditions were likely to continue for the next three to four days till Thursday, a Met official here said.
In the Jammu region, the minimum temperature was 9.7 in Jammu city, 10.3 in Katra, 7.5 in Batote, 4.4 in Bannihal and 3.4 in Bhaderwah.
It was minus 6.5 in the Leh town, 0.7 in Srinagar, minus 2.0 in Pahalgam and minus 1.2 in Gulmarg.
The present weather conditions were likely to continue for the next three to four days till Thursday, a Met official here said.
In the Jammu region, the minimum temperature was 9.7 in Jammu city, 10.3 in Katra, 7.5 in Batote, 4.4 in Bannihal and 3.4 in Bhaderwah.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Reporters Project: Madhya Pradesh's Employment Crisis
-
Saturday 24 November , 2018
Reporters Project: Role of Mizoram People's Forum in Assembly Elections
-
Wednesday 21 November , 2018
Popcorn With Smoke, Pizza Dosa And Quirky Food Experiments At Horn Ok Please
-
Tuesday 20 November , 2018
November a Crucial Month for Brexit, What to Expect?
-
Tuesday 20 November , 2018
Exhibitors Demand Refund From Aamir Khan's Movie
Reporters Project: Madhya Pradesh's Employment Crisis
Saturday 24 November , 2018 Reporters Project: Role of Mizoram People's Forum in Assembly Elections
Wednesday 21 November , 2018 Popcorn With Smoke, Pizza Dosa And Quirky Food Experiments At Horn Ok Please
Tuesday 20 November , 2018 November a Crucial Month for Brexit, What to Expect?
Tuesday 20 November , 2018 Exhibitors Demand Refund From Aamir Khan's Movie
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Director Abhishek Chaubey on Son Chiriya, Portrayal of Women in Bollywood, #MeToo Movement
- France Take the doubles to keep Croatia at bay in Davis Cup final
- Mahindra Alturas G4 Launched in India for Rs 26.95 Lakh, 4x4 Priced at Rs 29.95 Lakh
- German Teen Loses License Just 49 Minutes After Passing the Driving Test
- PUBG Video With Humorous Takes on The Battle Royale Game Goes Viral: Watch Video