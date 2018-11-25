Ladakh in Deep Freeze, Kargil Records Minus 9.5 as Cold Wave Conditions Sweep Valley

The Ladakh region of Jammu and Kashmir remained in deep freeze on Sunday with Kargil recording minus 9.5 degrees Celsisus as cold wave conditions continued to sweep the valley, the Met said.It was minus 6.5 in the Leh town, 0.7 in Srinagar, minus 2.0 in Pahalgam and minus 1.2 in Gulmarg.The present weather conditions were likely to continue for the next three to four days till Thursday, a Met official here said.In the Jammu region, the minimum temperature was 9.7 in Jammu city, 10.3 in Katra, 7.5 in Batote, 4.4 in Bannihal and 3.4 in Bhaderwah.