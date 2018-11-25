GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Ladakh in Deep Freeze, Kargil Records Minus 9.5 as Cold Wave Conditions Sweep Valley

It was minus 6.5 in the Leh town, 0.7 in Srinagar, minus 2.0 in Pahalgam and minus 1.2 in Gulmarg.

IANS

Updated:November 25, 2018, 10:21 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Ladakh in Deep Freeze, Kargil Records Minus 9.5 as Cold Wave Conditions Sweep Valley
(Representative Image: REUTERS)
Srinagar: The Ladakh region of Jammu and Kashmir remained in deep freeze on Sunday with Kargil recording minus 9.5 degrees Celsisus as cold wave conditions continued to sweep the valley, the Met said.

It was minus 6.5 in the Leh town, 0.7 in Srinagar, minus 2.0 in Pahalgam and minus 1.2 in Gulmarg.

The present weather conditions were likely to continue for the next three to four days till Thursday, a Met official here said.

In the Jammu region, the minimum temperature was 9.7 in Jammu city, 10.3 in Katra, 7.5 in Batote, 4.4 in Bannihal and 3.4 in Bhaderwah.

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery