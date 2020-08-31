INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #GaneshChaturthi#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Ladakh LG Mathur Meets MoS Kishan Reddy, Sources Say Situation at LAC Discussed

File photo of Union Minister G Kishan Reddy. (Twitter)

File photo of Union Minister G Kishan Reddy. (Twitter)

The meeting came hours after the Indian Army said it thwarted "provocative" military movements by Chinese troops on the intervening night of August 29 and 30.

Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh R K Mathur on Monday met Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy, amidst fresh tension between the Indian Army and China's PLA.

The details of the meeting were not known immediately but sources said the prevailing situation along the Line of Actual Control was discussed.

The meeting came hours after the Indian Army said it thwarted "provocative" military movements by Chinese troops on the intervening night of August 29 and 30 to unilaterally change the status quo on the southern bank of Pangong Tso Lake area in eastern Ladakh.

Next Story
Loading