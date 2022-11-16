CHANGE LANGUAGE
Ladakh: Massive Fire 'Completely Damage' Jamia Masjid in Kargil's Drass | WATCH
1-MIN READ

Ladakh: Massive Fire 'Completely Damage' Jamia Masjid in Kargil's Drass | WATCH

By: News Desk

Edited By: Pritha Mallick

News18.com

Last Updated: November 16, 2022, 23:17 IST

Kargil, India

A massive fire erupted inside Jamia Masjid Drass, damaging it completely on Wednesday. (Image: News18)

The fire was later doused with help from the army, police and the fire department

The Jamia Masjid was “completely damaged" in a massive fire in Drass area of Kargil district of Ladakh on Wednesday, according to reports.

(Video: News18)

The fire was later doused with the help of the Army, police and the fire and emergency department. However, the blaze caused massive damage to the masjid, ANI news agency reported.

A massive fire erupted inside Jamia Masjid Drass, damaging it completely, an official told the news agency Kashmir News Observer (KNO), adding that the fire erupted from the “hamam” and soon engulfed the entire Masjid. A ‘hamam’ is a small room carved out in a building made of stone under which wood is burnt to make the floor warm.

first published:November 16, 2022, 22:58 IST
last updated:November 16, 2022, 23:17 IST