Ladakh Removes Inner Line Permit Restrictions for Tourists

The Ladakh administration on Friday issued a notification to do away with the need for an inner line permit (ILP) for all Indian nationals, including domestic tourists, to visit the notified protected areas of the union territory.

Domestic visitors were required to obtain an Inner Line Permit (ILP) from authorities to visit the inner areas of Ladakh. According to the 2015 order, Indian tourists were permitted to visit places beyond Panamik upto Warshi including Yarma Gompa/Yarma Gonboo Monastery in Ladakh region.

