Ladakh Reports Zero Covid-19 Case, 1,870 Samples Tested: Officials

No new Covid case was reported in Ladakh on Thursday, while four more patients recovered from the infection, taking the total number of recoveries to 20,091, officials said. A total of 1,870 samples in the Union Territory tested negative for the infection, according to a bulletin released by the directorate of health services in Ladakh.

No new positive case of COVID-19 was reported in the last 24 hours, the bulletin added. Ladakh has registered 207 Covid-related deaths — 149 in Leh and 58 in Kargil — since the outbreak of the pandemic last year.

Four more patients recovered from the infection — three from Leh and one from Kargil — and the total number of recoveries reached 20,091. With this, the total number of active cases in the UT has come down to 67 — 64 in Leh and three in Kargil district.

