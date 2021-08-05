CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Olympics2020#Coronavirus#ExamResults#IndvsEng#RaviDahiya
Home» News» India» Ladakh Reports Zero Covid-19 Case, 1,870 Samples Tested: Officials
1-MIN READ

Ladakh Reports Zero Covid-19 Case, 1,870 Samples Tested: Officials

A health worker (C) inoculates a man with the Covidshield Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine in Leh. (Representative image from AFP)

A health worker (C) inoculates a man with the Covidshield Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine in Leh. (Representative image from AFP)

Four more patients recovered from the infection — three from Leh and one from Kargil — and the total number of recoveries reached 20,091.

No new Covid case was reported in Ladakh on Thursday, while four more patients recovered from the infection, taking the total number of recoveries to 20,091, officials said. A total of 1,870 samples in the Union Territory tested negative for the infection, according to a bulletin released by the directorate of health services in Ladakh.

No new positive case of COVID-19 was reported in the last 24 hours, the bulletin added. Ladakh has registered 207 Covid-related deaths — 149 in Leh and 58 in Kargil — since the outbreak of the pandemic last year.

Four more patients recovered from the infection — three from Leh and one from Kargil — and the total number of recoveries reached 20,091. With this, the total number of active cases in the UT has come down to 67 — 64 in Leh and three in Kargil district.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

RELATED NEWS
Tags
first published:August 05, 2021, 23:52 IST