Ladakh Reserves Jobs for Locals Amid Longstanding Demand in Union Territory

All jobs in the Union Territory (UT) of Ladakh have been reserved for the residents of the region, according to an order issued on Tuesday.

“No person shall be qualified for appointment to the service unless the person is a resident of the UT of Ladakh,” reads the order issued by Lieutenant Governor RK Mathur.

The order says this rule shall not apply to persons allotted service in the Union Territory under the provisions of Section 89(2) of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, or such rules as may be prescribed by the administration, it said.

“Persons who have already been appointed substantively to a post in the cadre of J&K Employment (Subordinate) Service and finally allotted for service in Ladakh in accordance with the provisions of Section 89(2) of the J&K Reorganisation Act, 2019, shall be deemed to have been appointed to the Service at the initial constitution.”

The Centre created two UTs of J&K and Ladakh on August 5, 2019. However, Ladakh is a UT without Assembly. Unlike Ladakh, the recruitment rules framed for J&K earlier allowed all domiciles, even those who have been living in J&K for more than seven years or studying in the UT up to class 12, as eligible to apply for local jobs.

It also allowed West Pakistan refugees, safai karamcharis and children of those women who married non-locals to apply for jobs in J&K. Besides, children and officials of the Central government officials, All India Service officers, public sector undertaking, autonomous body of the Central government, public sector banks, officials of statutory bodies, Central Universities etc., who have served in J&K for 10 years, were also declared eligible for jobs.

The reservation of jobs was one of the key demands of the Leh People’s Movement comprising all political parties and the influential Ladakh Buddhists Association.

