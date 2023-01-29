CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Ladakh: Woman, Teenage Girl Killed in Avalanche in Kargil

PTI

Last Updated: January 29, 2023, 23:15 IST

Kargil, India

Their bodies were retrieved by the rescuers and handed over to their families for last rites after the completion of legal formalities. (Representative photo)

Kulsum Bi (14) and Bilquis Bano (25) were walking on the road near their Tangole village on Kargil-Zanaskar highway when they were hit by the avalanche around 2.30 pm

A woman and a teenage girl were killed Sunday after they came under an avalanche in the Kargil district of Ladakh, a police official said.

Kulsum Bi (14) and Bilquis Bano (25) were walking on the road near their Tangole village on Kargil-Zanaskar highway when they were hit by the avalanche around 2.30 pm, the official said.

He said a rescue operation was immediately launched but they could not be saved.

Later, their bodies were retrieved by the rescuers and handed over to their families for last rites after the completion of legal formalities, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
