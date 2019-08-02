Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

'Ladoos for Those Not Wearing Helmets': Kerala Traffic Cops Surprise Helmetless Two Wheeler Riders

In a unique way to create awareness about wearing helmets, personnel of the Palakkad Traffic Enforcement unit, led by Sub Inspectors Mohammed Kassim and Shahul Hameed distributed ladoos to two wheeler riders not wearing helmets.

PTI

Updated:August 2, 2019, 8:23 PM IST
Image for representation.
Loading...

Palakkad: Motorcycle riders in Palakkad riding sans helmets were in for a "sweet" surprise on Friday as traffic policemen distributed ladoos and asked them to wear the head protective gear for a safe journey.

In a unique way to create awareness about wearing helmets, personnel of the Palakkad Traffic Enforcement unit, led by Sub Inspectors Mohammed Kassim and Shahul Hameed distributed ladoos to two wheeler riders not wearing helmets.

"Ladoos for those not wearing helmets", said a smiling Kassim as he waved two wheeler riders not wearing helmets to stop.

"It is ladoos today and if you do not pay heed to the rule, you will have to pay Rs 1000 as fine", the policemen told two wheeler riders.

The awareness campaign began at 7 AM Friday and lasted for a few hours, police sources told PTI.

At least 300 ladoos were distributed to helmetless two wheeler riders, the sources said.

Transport Principal Secretary K R Jyothilal had last month made mandatory wearing of helmets by pillion riders of two wheelers and wearing of seat belts for those sitting in the back seat of cars.

However, before implementing the order, police began awareness campaigns, highlighting the need to follow safety rules.

The directive comes at a time when accidents involving two-wheelers are rising at an alarming rate in Kerala.

In 2018, 40,181 road accidents were reported from Kerala, in which 4,303 people lost their lives and 31,672 suffered grievous injuries.

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

