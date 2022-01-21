Lady Don of Rajasthan’s Karauli Arrested on Charges of Attempt To Murder

Rekha Meena from Karauli district of Rajasthan, infamously known as the Lady Don, has been arrested by the police for making abusive video on social media. She has also been accused of provoking goons for committing murder and assault. She was arrested by policemen of Kudgaon police station.

According to Neeraj Sharma, a policeman of Kudgaon police station, she was arrested by a team headed by Sub Inspector Antulal. She even abused the police team. Police said that they arrested the accused after they received a tip-off that she was seen near Bhadkya Pyau on January 19 evening. They reached the spot and arrested the woman along with her accomplices. She was brought to the police station and arrested after interrogation.

A video was made viral on Facebook by the accused on 28 September 2021. In the video, a criminal named Anuraj along with his 8-9 accomplices had beaten up history-sheeter Pappulal Meena, who is a resident of Bijalpur Bhadkya village. Apart from threatening, the accused also shot Pappulal in the stomach, after which he had to be admitted to the hospital. Rekha Meena is said to be a close friend of Anuraj.

Rekha Meena has become a known criminal in the district only at the age of 19. She used to come live on Facebook and threaten her opponents, using filthy abuses. She had also been involved in gang wars at an early age. Gradually, Rekha, a resident of Todabhim, became famous in the entire Karauli district for her illegal activities and hooliganism. She is fond of luxury cars and bikes.

