Lady Officer Who 'Met Sheena Bora' in June Ready to Record Statement, Says Indrani Mukerjea's Lawyer

The lawyer of Indrani Mukherjea, key accused in the murder of her daughter Sheena Bora, on Wednesday said that a lady officer told Indrani that she had met Sheena in Kashmir this year.

Lawyer Sana R Khan said her client has thus been falsely accused of the murder and that she would be filing an application to fair probe by the CBI.

“I’ve been informed by my client Indrani Mukherjea that a lady officer has informed her that she met Sheena Bora on June 24 near Dal Lake. This officer is ready to record her statement before CBI. We’ll file an application to direct the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to conduct a fair probe,” Khan told news agency ANI.

Last week, Indrani had told the CBI that her daughter is alive and the investigative agency should look for her in Kashmir. In a letter, Indrani — a former media executive — had claimed that she recently came across a woman in prison who said she met Sheena Bora in Kashmir.

She also moved an application before the special CBI court, which is likely to come up for hearing soon.

Indrani is currently lodged in Mumbai’s Byculla jail since her arrest in 2015. Her bail application was rejected by the Bombay High Court last month and she is likely to approach the Supreme Court through her lawyer Sana Khan soon.

The murder mystery, which had rocked the country in August 2015, came to light when Mukerjea’s driver Shyamvar Rai was caught with a gun. During interrogation, he revealed that he was involved in another case and had allegedly witnessed a murder.

