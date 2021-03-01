'Laga Bhi Di, Pata Hi Nahi Chala': What PM Modi Told Nurse P Niveda After Receiving Coronavirus Vaccine

Prime Minister Narendra Modi kick-started the next phase of Covid-19 vaccination in India on Monday by taking the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine as nationwide vaccination of persons above 60 and those over 45 with illnesses began.

Sister P Niveda, from Puducherry, administered Bharat Biotech’s COVAXIN to the prime minister. “Sir (PM Modi) has been administered first dose of Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin, second dose will be given in 28 days. He asked us which city we hail from and after vaccination he said, ‘Laga bhi di, pata hi nahi chala’,” said Sister P Niveda, who inoculated PM Modi on Monday morning.

Sporting an Assamese ‘gamocha’, the prime minister later posted a picture of himself taking the first dose. Sister Niveda and a second nurse from Kerala can be seen in the picture posted by Modi.

“Took my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS. Remarkable how our doctors and scientists have worked in quick time to strengthen the global fight against COVID-19. I appeal to all those who are eligible to take the vaccine. Together, let us make India COVID-19 free!,” he said on Twitter.

India will expand its vaccination programme today to cover people over 60 and those over 45 with co-morbidities amid a growing number of more infectious virus strains and a spurt in cases.

Registration on the Co-WIN2.0 portal opened at 9 am on Monday. Citizens can register and book an appointment for vaccination, anytime and anywhere, using the Co-WIN 2.0 portal or through other IT applications such as Arogya Setu.

According to the ministry, there is a facility of on-site registration so that eligible beneficiaries can walk into identified vaccination centres, get themselves registered and inoculated. The eligible persons will be able to register at the Co-WIN2.0 portal through their mobile number, through a step by step process.