2-min read

LAHDC, J&K Recruitment 2018: 17 Posts, Apply Before May 2

The process to recruit 17 candidates for the post of Physical Education Teacher, Jr. Nurse, Junior Dhobi, Gardener, Cook, Bodhi Teacher, Arabic Teacher and helper has begun on the official website of Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC), Jammu and Kashmir.

PTI

Updated:April 7, 2018, 6:07 PM IST
Screen grab of the official website of the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC).
Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the relevant job post on or before 2nd May 2018.

Vacancy Details:
Physical Education Teacher - 4
Junior Nurse - 6
Junior Dhobi - 1
Gardener - 1
Cook - 1
Bodhi Teacher - 1
Arabic Teacher - 1
Helper - 2

Eligibility Criteria:
Physical Education Teacher - The applicant must possess Graduation with B.P.E.D or M.P.E.D or 12th pass with 3 years of B.P.E from recognized University.
Junior Nurse - The applicant must passed 12th with Diploma in Nursing from SMF or any recognized university.
Junior Dhobi - The applicant must passed 10th with 5 years technical certificate as Dhobhi issued by Tehsildar.
Gardener - The applicant must passed 10th with minimum 1 year experience certificate issued by Gardens/ Forticulture or Agriculture Department.
Cook - The applicant must passed 10th with 5 years technical certificate as Cook issued by Tehsildar.
Bodhi Teacher - The applicant must possess Bachelor's Degree with Bodhi as one of the subject.
Arabic Teacher - The applicant must possess Bachelor's Degree with Arabic as one of the subject.
Helper - The applicant must BE Matric with ITI in relevant Trade.

Applicants must go through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility and understand the pay matrix:
http://leh.gov.in/Recruitment%2012%20F/emp%2031-03-2018.pdf

Age Limit:
The age of the applicants must fall between 18 to 48 years as on 1st January 2018.
Pay Scale:
Physical Education Teacher - Rs 5,200 to Rs 20,200 with grade pay of Rs 2,800
Junior Nurse - Rs 5,200 to Rs 20,200 with grade pay of Rs 2,400
Junior Dhobi - Rs 5,200 to Rs 20,200 with grade pay of Rs 1,900
Gardener - Rs 4,400 to Rs 7,440 with grade pay of Rs 1,300
Cook - Rs 4,400 to Rs 7,440 with grade pay of Rs 1,300
Bodhi Teacher - Rs 52,00 to Rs 20,200 with grade pay of Rs 2,800
Arabic Teacher - Rs 5,200 to Rs 20,200 with grade pay of Rs 2,800
Helper - Rs 5,200 to Rs 20,200 with grade pay of Rs 1,900

How to Apply:
The eligible candidates need to send the application form as per prescribed format with recent photograph and signed by the applicant along with other necessary documents to ‘The Secretary, Leh Autonomous Hill Development, Subordinate Services Recruitment Board’.

Examination Fee:
Applicants need to pay Rs.100 for examination fee in any of the branches of Jammu and Kashmir Bank in favor of LAHD-SSRB.

Selection Process:
The shortlisted candidates will be selected on the basis of Written Test.

| Edited by: Bijaya Das
