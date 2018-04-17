English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
LAHDC Recruitment 2018: 147 District Cadre Posts, Apply Before May 16, 2018
The applicants must be belonging to District Leh. Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 16th May 2018.
Screengrab taken from the official website of http://leh.gov.in/
LAHDC Recruitment 2018 to fill 147 vacancies for the district cadre posts viz Junior Assistant, Driver, VLW and various Grade IV posts has begun on the official website of Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) - leh.gov.in.
The applicants must be belonging to District Leh. Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 16th May 2018 by following the instructions given below:
How to apply LAHDC Recruitment 2018?
Step 1 – Visit he official website - http://leh.gov.in
Step 2 – Click on 'Recruitment'
Step 3 – Click on 'Application Form'
Step 4 – Fill the form, submit the application fee and complete the application process
Step 5 – Download the confirmation page and take a print out for future reference
Step 6 – Send the hard copy of Application Form and other requisite documents at the below mentioned address:
‘The office of the Secretary, Leh Autonomous Hill Development, Subordinate Service Selection Recruitment Board’
Direct Link - http://leh.gov.in/pages/recruitment.html
Application Fee:
The applicants need to pay an application fee of Rs.100 for each post.
LAHDC Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Class IV Posts - 74
Jr. Assistant - 57
Driver - 8
VLW - 8
Age Limit:
The applicant must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 48 years as on 1st January 2018.
Eligibility Criteria:
Class IV - The applicant must be Class 10th and 12th passed.
Jr. Assistant - The applicant must be Graduate from any recognized University.
Driver - The applicant must be Class 10th passed with Heavy Hill driving license.
VLW - The applicant must be Class 12th passed.
Pay Scale:
Class IV - Rs.4400 - Rs.7440 with grade pay of Rs.1300
Jr. Assistant - Rs.5200 - Rs.20,200 with grade pay of Rs.1900
Driver - Rs.5200 - Rs.20,200 with grade pay of Rs. 1900
VLW - Rs.5200 - Rs.20,200 with grade pay of Rs. 1900
Selection Process:
Candidates will be selected on the basis of Written Test, Practical Test and an Interview.
Applicants are advised to visit the official advertisement to understand the matrix and criteria:
http://leh.gov.in/Recruitment%2012%20F/recruitment%20%2012-04-2018.pdf
