LAHDC Recruitment 2018: 147 District Cadre Posts, Apply Before May 16, 2018

LAHDC Recruitment 2018 to fill 147 vacancies for the district cadre posts viz Junior Assistant, Driver, VLW and various Grade IV posts has begun on the official website of Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) - leh.gov.in The applicants must be belonging to District Leh. Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 16th May 2018 by following the instructions given below:Step 1 – Visit he official website - http://leh.gov.in Step 2 – Click on 'Recruitment'Step 3 – Click on 'Application Form'Step 4 – Fill the form, submit the application fee and complete the application processStep 5 – Download the confirmation page and take a print out for future referenceStep 6 – Send the hard copy of Application Form and other requisite documents at the below mentioned address:‘The office of the Secretary, Leh Autonomous Hill Development, Subordinate Service Selection Recruitment Board’The applicants need to pay an application fee of Rs.100 for each post.Class IV Posts - 74Jr. Assistant - 57Driver - 8VLW - 8The applicant must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 48 years as on 1st January 2018.Class IV - The applicant must be Class 10th and 12th passed.Jr. Assistant - The applicant must be Graduate from any recognized University.Driver - The applicant must be Class 10th passed with Heavy Hill driving license.VLW - The applicant must be Class 12th passed.Class IV - Rs.4400 - Rs.7440 with grade pay of Rs.1300Jr. Assistant - Rs.5200 - Rs.20,200 with grade pay of Rs.1900Driver - Rs.5200 - Rs.20,200 with grade pay of Rs. 1900VLW - Rs.5200 - Rs.20,200 with grade pay of Rs. 1900Candidates will be selected on the basis of Written Test, Practical Test and an Interview.Applicants are advised to visit the official advertisement to understand the matrix and criteria: