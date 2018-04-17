GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

LAHDC Recruitment 2018: 147 District Cadre Posts, Apply Before May 16, 2018

The applicants must be belonging to District Leh. Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 16th May 2018.

Contributor Content

Updated:April 17, 2018, 6:28 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
LAHDC Recruitment 2018: 147 District Cadre Posts, Apply Before May 16, 2018
Screengrab taken from the official website of http://leh.gov.in/
LAHDC Recruitment 2018 to fill 147 vacancies for the district cadre posts viz Junior Assistant, Driver, VLW and various Grade IV posts has begun on the official website of Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) - leh.gov.in.

The applicants must be belonging to District Leh. Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 16th May 2018 by following the instructions given below:

How to apply LAHDC Recruitment 2018?

Step 1 – Visit he official website - http://leh.gov.in

Step 2 – Click on 'Recruitment'

Step 3 – Click on 'Application Form'

Step 4 – Fill the form, submit the application fee and complete the application process

Step 5 – Download the confirmation page and take a print out for future reference

Step 6 – Send the hard copy of Application Form and other requisite documents at the below mentioned address:

‘The office of the Secretary, Leh Autonomous Hill Development, Subordinate Service Selection Recruitment Board’

Direct Link - http://leh.gov.in/pages/recruitment.html

Application Fee:

The applicants need to pay an application fee of Rs.100 for each post.

LAHDC Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:

Class IV Posts - 74

Jr. Assistant - 57

Driver - 8

VLW - 8

Age Limit:

The applicant must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 48 years as on 1st January 2018.

Eligibility Criteria:

Class IV - The applicant must be Class 10th and 12th passed.

Jr. Assistant - The applicant must be Graduate from any recognized University.

Driver - The applicant must be Class 10th passed with Heavy Hill driving license.

VLW - The applicant must be Class 12th passed.

Pay Scale:

Class IV - Rs.4400 - Rs.7440 with grade pay of Rs.1300

Jr. Assistant - Rs.5200 - Rs.20,200 with grade pay of Rs.1900

Driver - Rs.5200 - Rs.20,200 with grade pay of Rs. 1900

VLW - Rs.5200 - Rs.20,200 with grade pay of Rs. 1900

Selection Process:

Candidates will be selected on the basis of Written Test, Practical Test and an Interview.

Applicants are advised to visit the official advertisement to understand the matrix and criteria:

http://leh.gov.in/Recruitment%2012%20F/recruitment%20%2012-04-2018.pdf

Also Watch

| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Kathua Rape Case : Is Death the Appropriate Punishment for Raping a Minor

Kathua Rape Case : Is Death the Appropriate Punishment for Raping a Minor

Recommended For You