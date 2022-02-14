Lahimpur Kheri Case: HC Corrects Bail Order of Ashish Mishra, Paves Way for Release

The Allahabad High Court on Monday corrected its order granting bail to Ashish Mishra, son of Union minister of state for Home minister Ajay Mishra, in connection with the death of four farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri. Ashish Mishra had moved the Lucknow bench of the High Court on Friday seeking insertion of sections 302 (murder) and 120 B (criminal conspiracy) of IPC that were ”inadvertently” not mentioned in the high court order as the jail authorities would not release him due to the omission.

”It is a mere typographical error, while the court already considered the bail under these sections too and, as such, the same may be allowed making the addition of these sections in the order,” said the application. A bench of Justice Rajeev Singh on Monday passed the order on the correction application.

In the bail order passed on Thursday, sections 147, 148, 149, 307, 326, 427 read with section 34 of IPC, section 30 of the Arms Act and section 177 of the Motor Vehicle Act were mentioned, but section 302 and section 120 (B) were left out. Eight people, including four farmers, were killed in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri on October 3 in violence that erupted during a farmers’ protest.

